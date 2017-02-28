Linux Devices
Jolla, a Helsinki-based smartphone and operating system developer, showcased its tablet computer in Helsinki in August, 2015.
Jolla announced at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona on Monday that it has signed a licensing agreement for launching its mobile operating system, Sailfish OS, in China.
The Finnish boutique smartphone and operating system developer said it has granted a newly-founded consortium, Sailfish China, the exclusive right to develop an independent operating system based on Sailfish OS for release in China.
NComputing’s RPi 3-based “RX300” thin client can be used as client for its vSpace Pro 10 virtualization platform, as well as in standalone Raspbian mode.
Axiomtek’s “tBOX324-894-FL” is an EN 501x-certified transport PC with 7th Gen CPUs, 2x swappable SATA 3 drives, 4x M12 GbE ports, and -40 to 70ºC support.
The tBOX324-894-FL computer is designed for train management, truck fleet management, transportation controller, data transfer, and security surveillance, as well as infotainment controllers in vehicle, railway, and marine markets, says Axiomtek. The rugged device is said to be certified with EN 50155, EN 50121, E-Mark, ISO 7637, and DNV 2.4, and compliant with EN 45545-2 and IEC 60945.
Leftovers: OSS
ETSI Open Source MANO initiative swells to 60 organizations with arrival of Verizon, Atos and CableLabs as new members.
The rise of open source Internet of Things (IoT) is inevitable, according to a recent survey by open source software firm Red Hat. The survey found that while enterprises are exploring the potential of IoT, they are not rushing into development and project initiation without caution. In fact, “steady deliberation” seems to be the industry approach to IoT, with a focus on containing development and project costs, overriding the initial excitement around IoT. This indicates a preference for open source development environments going ahead.
Today’s software supply chain is fundamentally different than it was only a few years ago, and open source programs at large enterprises are helping to drive that trend. According to Sonatype’s 2016 State of the Software Supply Chain enterprises are both turning to existing open source projects to decrease the amount of code they have to write, and increasingly creating their own open source tools.
For the past five years, I've been unreasonably excited about a metadata standard known as Open Badges. In October 2016, as part of Mozilla Foundation's plans to transition the maintenance of the standard to the non-profit IMS Global Consortium, the Open Badges website was relaunched with perhaps the most concise definition I've seen: "Connected, verifiable credentials represented in portable image files." We're now at the stage where additional standards are being built upon Open Badges, whether blockchain-related or, as I will outline in this article, relating to ways badges tell stories through learning pathways.
The open-source Haiku OS inspired by BeOS has made much progress this month on several fronts.
Haiku OS has been working on real sub-pixel rendering support now that Microsoft patents pertaining to sub-pixel rendering are expiring. There have also been improvements to Haiku's JSON API, work underway to make Haiku build under GCC 6, and prep support for upcoming AMD Ryzen CPU coverage.
Not many presentations can start with a video co-promoting a new computer and the latest Star Trek movie, but Mark Atwood, Director of Open Source Engagement at HP Enterprise, started his LinuxCon Europe keynote with a video about The Machine and Star Trek Beyond.
The Machine uses a new kind of physics for computation and data storage allowing it to be very fast, energy efficient, and agile. The Machine runs Linux, and Atwood says that “the best way to promote the use of any sort of new technology is to make it open source.”
Mozilla makes its first acquisition, adding online bookmarking and sharing service Pocket to its roster.
On Feb. 27, Mozilla announced its first ever acquisition, announcing that it has acquired Read It Later Inc, which is best known for its Pocket technology that enables users to save, share and discover online links.
Development News
Mere months since it was open-sourced by Facebook, Yarn has NPM on the run. The upstart JavaScript package manager has gained a quick foothold in the Node.js community, particularly among users of the React JavaScript UI library.
Known for faster installation, Yarn gives developers an improved ability to manage code dependencies in their Node.js projects, proponents say. It features a deterministic install algorithm and a lockfile capability that lists exact version numbers of all project dependencies. In this way, Yarn enables installation of thousands of third-party packages from the internet while ensuring code is executed the same on every system.
The WebAssembly project that's the cross-browser effort for low-level programming for in-browser client-side execution has reached a major milestone today. WASM can allow compiling C/C++ among other languages down into code supported by Firefox, Chrome, WebKit, and Edge.
The WebAssembly stakeholders agreed that it's the end of the browser preview phase with the initial WebAssembly API and binary format being complete for their initial implementation. Web browsers can now begin shipping WebAssembly support enabled by default.
Software in the Back End/Server
The storage team of ProfitBricks has been looking for a way to speed transfers between VMs on compute nodes and physical devices on storage servers, connected via InfiniBand, in their data centers. As a solution, they developed the IBNBD driver, which presents itself as a block device on the client side and transmits the block requests to the server side, according to Danil Kipnis, Software Developer at ProfitBricks GmbH.
Last week's release of Ocata, the 15th edition of OpenStack, arrived earlier than might be expected, coming only four months after it's last release. This made it two months premature of its normal six month release cycle. Even with the already early release, it appears that someone at the OpenStack foundation was in a hurry to push this one out the door, as the Foundation sent out an email announcing the release, with a link to a download page returning a 404 error. Thirty minutes later came an "oops" email: "In our excitement, we hit 'SEND' too soon."
