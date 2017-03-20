Kernel Space/Linux
Intel Has More DRM Graphics Driver Code Ready For Linux 4.12
Intel had already sent in a batch of feature updates to DRM-Next targeting the Linux 4.12 kernel and yesterday an additional feature pull was submitted of work to premiere in this next kernel series.
Eric Anholt Continues Tuning GLAMOR, Cleaning Up ARM CLCD Driver
For those following the development of the open-source VC4 driver stack that notably supports the Raspberry Pi graphics hardware, developer Eric Anholt has published another status update.
As covered already, VC4 HDMI audio is coming to Linux 4.12 as a big milestone.
Red Hat Launches Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9. The latest update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 builds upon more than six years of enterprise-proven success, offering a more secure, stable and reliable platform for the modern enterprise and prioritizes features for critical deployments. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Released
KDevelop 5.1.0 released
We are happy to announce the release of KDevelop 5.1! Tons of new stuff entered KDevelop 5.1. Here's a summary of what's new in this version: Also:KDevelop 5.1 Released With LLDB Support, Initial OpenCL, Better Python Support
GNOME Photos 3.24.0
It was high time that we overhauled our old GtkIconView-based overview grids. Their inability to reflow the thumbnails leads to a an ugly vertical gutter of empty space unless the window is just the right size. The other problem was performance. GtkIconView gets extremely slow when the icons are updated, which usually happens when content is detected for the first time and start getting thumbnailed.
