Microsoft Harvesting and Selling Personal Data
-
Windows 10 - how to TURN OFF Microsoft's creepy keylogger
Windows 10 were outraged earlier this week when it was revealed that Microsoft had secretly been tracking everything they wrote using their devices.
An investigation found that a secret keylogger service was automatically enabled on all Windows 10 devices by default.
Microsoft says the feature tracks "your typing and handwriting info to improve typing and writing services”, but many users were understandably unhappy.
-
Microsoft just showed off exactly what Salesforce was worried about
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was so concerned, he accused the company of "anti-competitive behavior" and urged regulators to investigate.
-
LinkedIn starts piping sales data to Salesforce and Dynamics
That choice is significant, as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff objected to Microsoft acquiring LinkedIn on grounds that members data would henceforth flow only to Microsoft.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago