Plesk teams with Kolab for open source groupware
Plesk, one of the major providers of website management solutions, has chosen Kolab Systems’ groupware solution for its millions of users.
"You can now deploy Kolab in your Plesk installation with the Premium Email powered by Kolab extension. this extension is a step forward in the field of turn key groupware and online collaboration software. This package is easy and convenient to deploy — it can literally be installed in a few clicks, and it provides full Kolab functionality without the inconveniences and potential pitfalls of having to install Kolab from the ground up," said Kolab Systems in a press release.
This deal shows us why smart companies put their eggs in the open source basket instead of relying on proprietary solutions.
