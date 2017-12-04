Free and Proprietary Software: FAI.me, Aptdaemon, Justmd, TeamViewer, Vivaldi
FAI.me build server improvements
Only one week ago, I've announced the FAI.me build service for creating your own installation images.
Aptdaemon
I am glad to announce aptdaemon: It is a DBus controlled and PolicyKit using package management daemon build on python-apt.
If the above description reminds you of PackageKit you won't be completely wrong. Aptdaemon reuses some design concepts and code from PackageKit. As the author of the PackageKit apt backend I run into some policy problems: PackageKit only allows non-interactive actions. So there is no support for debconf, CDROMs and configuration conflict handling. Nevertheless thanks to Richard Hughes for his efforts on making package management less of a pain.
Justmd – A Lightweight Cross-Platform Markdown Editor
We have written on a couple of Markdown editors so far but not on this one, and I don’t think you have heard about it yet because it is pretty much a new project so read on.
Justmd is a simple, lightweight, cross-platform, and electron-based application with a focus on creating and managing smart documents. Its best features include its live preview mode which comes along with synchronized scrolling as well as smart copying and pasting of images, words and HTML.
TeamViewer 13 Now Available For Linux As A Native 64-bit Port
The latest version of the TeamViewer remote control / desktop sharing / web conferencing software is now available for Linux with a number of improvements.
TeamViewer 13 is now available for Linux, currently in preview form. Besides the iOS screen sharing with remote support, better file transfer abilities, and other key improvements, there are also a number of Linux-specific improvements too.
This Linux build of TeamViewer 13 is now "native" for Linux in that it no longer depends upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux is also now a native 64-bit package without requiring 32-bit dependencies. Additionally, TeamViewer for Linux is now available in DEB and RPM package form.
Vivaldi Browser Now Available For Raspberry Pi And ARM Based Linux Hardware
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those of you using ARM based Linux devices, may be interested to know that Vivaldi has this week released an experimental build of the Vivaldi browser which is now available to download for Linux on ARM devices, including the awesome Pi mini PC. In addition to the Windows, macOS and Linux (x86/x86-64), operating systems. The Vivaldi browser is now available for a range of ARM based Linux devices and is now supported by the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 systems as well as CubieBoard, ASUS Tinker Board and more. Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies explains :
Vivaldi Web Browser Now Available For Linux ARM / Raspberry Pi
Are you still using the Vivaldi web browser? If so, you can now use it on ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi.
Vivaldi certainly hasn't been generating the attention these days like it did when it was first released last year to much fanfare by former Opera users and developers. This Blink-powered browser is now available for Linux on ARM as the project's latest news.
Events: LISA, Khmer Translation Sprint, Peru, Cubaconf, HackMIT
OSS: Education, Bitnami, Nudi, Orange/OCast, LXD, 'DevOps' Buzzword
