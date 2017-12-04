Language Selection

Free and Proprietary Software: FAI.me, Aptdaemon, Justmd, TeamViewer, Vivaldi

Tuesday 5th of December 2017
Software
  • FAI.me build server improvements

    Only one week ago, I've announced the FAI.me build service for creating your own installation images.

  • Aptdaemon

    I am glad to announce aptdaemon: It is a DBus controlled and PolicyKit using package management daemon build on python-apt.

    If the above description reminds you of PackageKit you won't be completely wrong. Aptdaemon reuses some design concepts and code from PackageKit. As the author of the PackageKit apt backend I run into some policy problems: PackageKit only allows non-interactive actions. So there is no support for debconf, CDROMs and configuration conflict handling. Nevertheless thanks to Richard Hughes for his efforts on making package management less of a pain.

  • Justmd – A Lightweight Cross-Platform Markdown Editor

    We have written on a couple of Markdown editors so far but not on this one, and I don’t think you have heard about it yet because it is pretty much a new project so read on.

    Justmd is a simple, lightweight, cross-platform, and electron-based application with a focus on creating and managing smart documents. Its best features include its live preview mode which comes along with synchronized scrolling as well as smart copying and pasting of images, words and HTML.

  • TeamViewer 13 Now Available For Linux As A Native 64-bit Port

    The latest version of the TeamViewer remote control / desktop sharing / web conferencing software is now available for Linux with a number of improvements.

    TeamViewer 13 is now available for Linux, currently in preview form. Besides the iOS screen sharing with remote support, better file transfer abilities, and other key improvements, there are also a number of Linux-specific improvements too.

    This Linux build of TeamViewer 13 is now "native" for Linux in that it no longer depends upon Wine. TeamViewer 13 for Linux is also now a native 64-bit package without requiring 32-bit dependencies. Additionally, TeamViewer for Linux is now available in DEB and RPM package form.

  • Vivaldi Browser Now Available For Raspberry Pi And ARM Based Linux Hardware

    Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and those of you using ARM based Linux devices, may be interested to know that Vivaldi has this week released an experimental build of the Vivaldi browser which is now available to download for Linux on ARM devices, including the awesome Pi mini PC. In addition to the Windows, macOS and Linux (x86/x86-64), operating systems. The Vivaldi browser is now available for a range of ARM based Linux devices and is now supported by the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 systems as well as CubieBoard, ASUS Tinker Board and more. Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies explains :

  • Vivaldi Web Browser Now Available For Linux ARM / Raspberry Pi

    Are you still using the Vivaldi web browser? If so, you can now use it on ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi.

    Vivaldi certainly hasn't been generating the attention these days like it did when it was first released last year to much fanfare by former Opera users and developers. This Blink-powered browser is now available for Linux on ARM as the project's latest news.

Events: LISA, Khmer Translation Sprint, Peru, Cubaconf, HackMIT

  • LISA17 Event Report
    LISA is the annual vendor-neutral meeting place for the wider system administration community. The LISA17 program will address the overlap and differences between traditional and modern IT operations and engineering, and offers a highly curated program around three topics: architecture, culture, and engineering.
  • Khmer Translation Sprint Round 2
    After two years it was really time to organize another sprint to move on in Fedoras translation to khmer. I started to organize it back in September. Normally enought time to get it done, but like often here the communication chain was broken and I didnt hear back from the event place if we can do it. So I did hear as I did ask on which date we might delay it. So now the last things had to be organized in very short time. With the consequence also have to have only a short time to make marketing for the event. But the result was not that bad, we have in Cambodia anyway the problem that for a lot of people the Saturday is a normal working day. Especially students, who have during week a normal job, going on Saturday to university. Like Kuylim Tith, he could join us for translation only on sunday. But then he translated like two years ago, a lot.
  • Extraordinary Session 3.x for the #PeruRumboGSoC2018
  • Talking at Cubaconf 2017 in Havanna, Cuba
    My first talk was on PrivacyScore.org, a Web scanner for privacy and security issues. As I’ve indicated, the conference was a bit messily organised. The person before me was talking into my slot and then there was no cable to hook my laptop up with the projector. We ended up transferring my presentation to a different machine (via pen drives instead of some fancy distributed local p2p network) in order for me to give my presentation. And then I needed to rush through my content, because we were pressed for going for lunch in time. Gnah. But I think a few people were still able to grasp the concepts and make it useful for them. My argument was that Web pages load much faster if you don’t have to load as many trackers and other external content. Also, these people don’t get updates in time, so they might rather want to visit Web sites which generally seem to care about their security. I was actually approached by a guy running StreetNet, the local DIY Internet. His idea is to run PrivacyScore against their network to see what is going on and to improve some aspects. Exciting.
  • Fedora returns to HackMIT 2017
    Every year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) hosts an annual hackathon, HackMIT, for students around the world. Students gathered again for HackMIT 2017 on the weekend of September 16-17, 2017. During the weekend, students form teams with other students and work on projects to compete in various categories. Participants often release their projects under open source licenses at the end of the hackathon. The Fedora Project participated as a sponsor for the second year in a row. Justin W. Flory and Mike DePaulo attended as Fedora Ambassadors to represent the project and the community.

OSS: Education, Bitnami, Nudi, Orange/OCast, LXD, 'DevOps' Buzzword

  • 3 ways university classrooms can be more open
    Institutions of higher education stress the importance of student autonomy in academic exploration—yet the typical configuration of university courses does not take full advantage of students' potential to become actors in their education, rather than just receivers of it. To realize this potential and make university learning more inclusive of—and meaningful for—students, professors could learn a lesson from open organizations.
  • Bitnami Launches Open Source In-Cluster Kubernetes App Environment
    Packaged server application provider Bitnami released Kubeapps, an open source and free application deployment environment that allows enterprises to discover, launch, and manage pre-packaged Kubernetes-ready applications and developer tools from within their Kubernetes cluster. Bitnami has contributed to previous Kubernetes projects including Helm, a Kubernetes package manager; Monocular, a search and discovery front-end for Helm Chart repositories; and Kubeless, a configuring application that runs on Kubernetes. The new product builds on these contributions and provides a simple method of deploying applications in a Kubernetes environment.
  • Nudi 6.0 to be open source
    To bridge the gap between latest technology and Nudi, Kannada Ganaka Parishat (KGP) will release Nudi 6.0 as an open source software, making the source code public for the first time.
  • Orange announces the Open Source release of its OCast software technology
    OCast is a software technology that allows you to use a smartphone to play videos on devices including TV set-top boxes, TV Sticks or TVs and control playback of the video (pause, fast forward and rewind, for example). Beyond video, OCast can also play and control slideshows, playlists and web apps.
  • Orange makes OCast TV software open source
  • LXD Weekly Status #26
    Focus this week has been on infiniband support and more clustering related work with a number of bugfixes, cleanups and refactoring on the side. We’ve been doing some small tweaks and bugfixes on the LXD snap based on user feedback as more and more users are migrating to it. We’re also getting ready to push LXD 2.0.11 to a lot of our users, fixing a lot of bugs in the process and bringing some small usability tweaks too. The FOSDEM CFP is now closed and we’re reviewing the 45 proposals we received and carefully checking how we can fit those in the schedule. We expect to send notifications to potential speakers by the end of the week.
  • DevOps: Is It More Than Just A Name?
    The title of DevOps Engineer has consistently been gaining momentum for over five years. From the outside, it appeared it might be a corporate preference to call an individual a DevOps engineer as opposed to a System Administrator. It was thought they were virtually one and the same. As time has progressed, the nuances that differentiate the two have become apparent. DevOps's existence is primarily the result of the cloud. Being able to automate a lot of the tasks done by a traditional System Administrator, the evolution of the DevOps role took shape. The previously known System Administrator was now being asked to collaborate with software development and product management to ensure efficiency in the process of releasing software.

Today in Techrights

