Games: Without Escape, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Monster Crown, Heckpoint and More
-
Point & click horror game 'Without Escape' to have Linux support, launching April 24th
Feeling brave? Point and click horror game Without Escape might test that a little and it's heading to Linux.
Without Escape is inspired by first-person adventure games like Myst which used pre-rendered backgrounds and full-motion video, only Without Escape is going down with the horror theme with an "oppressive atmosphere".
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux to release tomorrow, April 19th
The moment many have been waiting for, Feral Interactive have just announced that Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux will release tomorrow, April 19th. As a reminder, this title will be using Vulkan.
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Launches on Linux on April 19
UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration action-adventure video game on the Linux platform on April 19, 2018.
Feral Interactive already released their macOS port of Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration on April 12, 2018, and it promised to launch the Linux port too in the coming weeks. Well, the wait is now almost over and Linux gamers will be able to play the famous video game on their favorite GNU/Linux distributions on April 19.
-
Rise of the Tomb Raider Launching Tomorrow For Linux
Feral Interactive has just announced they will be launching Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux tomorrow, 19 April.
Feral has tweeted that this Vulkan-powered Linux game port will be released on Thursday.
System requirements have yet to be revealed, but of course we'll certainly be interested in seeing what they recommend and will certainly be delivering many Radeon/NVIDIA Linux gaming benchmarks of this game on launch day.
-
Monster taming game 'Monster Crown' has smashed multiple stretch goals, Linux demo out for backers
I'm pretty excited for Monster Crown, the new monster taming game with inspirations taken from Pokemon and other monster capturing related games. The Kickstarter has done very well and there's now a Linux demo for backers.
-
Heckpoint is a side-scroller where literally everything can be destroyed, Linux port is planned
I recently came across the side-scrolling action game Heckpoint [Official Site, Steam] and I fell a little in love, the good news is that it's coming to Linux. What's interesting about it, is that quite literally everything you see can be destroyed. It's like an even more insane version of Broforce and that makes me happy.
-
Get your terminal ready to hack the planet in Off Grid with a new trailer, confirmed for same-day Linux release
I haven't actually been following it closely, something I aim to fix as it seems like a game I would enjoy. The developer has been testing Linux early-on in the development of it too, with them sharing a shot of it running on Linux back in 2016. They've recently put up a new gameplay teaser and they re-confirmed to me that Linux will indeed be a same-day release—heck, their Tweet even has a "#linuxgames" tag in it.
-
The Linux version of RUINER is now on GOG, with 50% off
Those waiting for the awesome new Linux port of RUINER from GOG will be happy, as it just landed with a discount too. If you pick it up now you can get 50% off.
Just be aware the current Linux build available on GOG is not their usual installer, but instead a rather large (14GB) tar.gz file. I understand that their normal installer package is coming as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 395 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers: Docker Enterprise Edition 2.0, 'Cloud' CNCF, Cloud Foundry
today's howtos
Security: Russia, Librem, and Apple's Faux Security
Software: Tuptime , dutree, gotop, Nginx
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 14 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago