Kernel Cruft and Features: 10/100 Ethernet, AMD, Intel and Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Driver

Linux
BSD
  • FreeBSD Is Looking To Drop Many Of Its 10/100 Ethernet Drivers

    FreeBSD is looking to deprecate "most" of their 10/100 Ethernet drivers in FreeBSD 12 so that they can be dropped entirely in FreeBSD 13, but not everyone wants to see these older networking drivers dismissed.

    FreeBSD kernel developers want to drop most of their in-kernel 10/100 Ethernet drivers due to the maintenance burden involved and they just being burdensome to keep up as they look to further enhance their networking stack.

  • Some AMD GPUs Affected By A Nasty Power Regression That Snuck Into Linux 4.18 Stable

    A Phoronix reader emailed in that since the recent Linux 4.18.10 stable kernel the power usage on his system has increased by around 50 Watts while idling... Not the overall AC system power draw being 50 Watts, but an increase of roughly that amount on the latest 4.18 stable point releases up to this point. I've now been able to reproduce as well as bisect the cause.

    Besides the reader's own experience, he also pointed out some reports on Reddit of the power consumption being much higher on these latest Linux 4.18 point releases but without any bisecting or narrowing down of the problem. For those without power meters, some individuals have reported higher system temperatures with these post-4.18.9 point releases. The issue is also present in the current Linux 4.19 code.

  • Intel Is Having Great Success With Their Open-Source Sound Firmware

    Intel a while back open-sourced their sound firmware and SDK and also launched the "Sound Open Firmware" project in cooperation with the Linux Foundation. It's been an interesting journey and getting Intel pointed towards offering more open-source firmware.

  • Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Driver Support Queued In Linux 4.20~5.0

    The patches written by Google/ChromeOS developers to support the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 that we were talking about a few days back have now been queued ahead of the next Linux kernel cycle.

Security: WPA2, Updates, and DNSSEC Root Key Rollover Next Week

Openwashing Latest (Calling Spying 'Open' and Misusing the Brand)

OSS News and Events

Games: Humble, Go and Valve

  • Humble are doing a Paradox Interactive weekend sale, some good deals for Linux gamers
    A week doesn't go by without some sort of big sale going on lately, this time it's Humble again teaming up with Paradox Interactive for a weekend sale.
  • Imagining Go With Alternate Boards
    The Game of Go is still pretty much the ultimate strategy game. No other game distills strategy to its essence, in such simplicity, and thus lets the complexity emerge.
  • Fedora 28 : Strife another golang game framework.
    Today I tested this 2D game framework named Strife. You can read more about this from the official website. The development team tells us: "This a work in progress. It provides a very minimal toolset for rendering shapes, images, and text as well as capturing user input." This game framework uses SDL2 libraries. Strife is open source and available under the MIT license. Let's start with installation into Fedora 28 distro.
  • Valve Updates SteamVR AMD Requirements, Recommends Using PPAs On Ubuntu
    Valve updated their Linux graphics driver requirements today for using SteamVR. On the NVIDIA side you just need the proprietary 387 driver or newer and you are all set for SteamVR -- assuming your GPU is fast enough to keep pace. But on the AMD side is where there are still relatively tight requirements which leads them to recommending third-party PPAs for the best experience. Fundamentally they just require RadeonSI/RADV from Mesa 17.3 or newer as well as the Linux 4.13 kernel or newer. Of course, the newer the Mesa the better for newer Vulkan extensions/capabilities and particularly for better performance.

