The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of.
Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed.
It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system.
“You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine.
Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time.
More Feodra today:
-
Best of 2018: Fedora for System Administrators
-
Zchunk repodata in Rawhide
In my last post, I mentioned that we were hoping to get Zchunk metadata into Fedora 30, and I am pleased to announce that this feature is ready for preliminary testing. Last month, Daniel Mach reviewed and accepted the zchunk patches for librepo, libdnf and createrepo_c, and last week Kevin Fenzi turned on zchunk metadata generation in Rawhide.
If you install librepo and libdnf from my COPR (Rawhide only), you will download zchunk metadata if it’s available. Please note that, at the moment, only primary.xml, filelists.xml and other.xml are zchunked.
Once we’re convinced that we’re not going to break anybody’s install, we will see about getting these packages pushed to Rawhide.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 5 Best Linux Distros Released in 2018
There’s a beautiful world outside the dappled sunlit lands of Ubuntu Linux, something the launch of Fedora 29 Workstation is proof of. Fedora 29 comes preloaded with the fantastic GNOME 3.30, adds support for ZRAM on ARM images, and hides the GRUB menu by default on systems where Fedora is the only OS installed. It also introduces Fedora Modularity. This handy feature lets developers working with Fedora use newer (or older) versions of key packages as and when they want. For example, devs can choose whether to use Node.js version 6, version 8 or version 10, without the choice impacting the rest of the system. “You no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions,” explains Fedora Magazine. Arguably the most interesting changes happening in Fedora are happening in Fedora Silverblue — but more on that another time. More Feodra today:
Microsoft Windows Killed by Browsers
Software: GNOME Pomodoro, MuseScore, Cloud Sticky Notes
New Linux Mint 19.1 Videos
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago