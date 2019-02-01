KaOS 2019.02 The policy is, once a first pacman -Syu becomes a major update, it is time for a new ISO so new users are not faced with a difficult first update. Major updates included a move to Python 3.7 (3.7.2), Readline 8.0.0, Glib2 2.58.3, Qt 5.12.1, PHP 7.2 besides the usual full Frameworks, Plasma & KDE Applications replacements, so most systems will see 70-80% of their install replaced by new packages so a new ISO is more than due. Plasma 5.15 is included in this ISO. Highlights of this version include changes to the configuration interfaces, including more options for complex network configurations, integration with third-party technologies like GTK, Wayland now supports virtual desktops, and Firefox 64 can now optionally use native KDE open/save dialogs.

Programming: Rust 1.33.0 and Python Posts Announcing Rust 1.33.0 The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.33.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

Rust 1.33 Released With Pinning, Library Stabilizations Golang 1.12 was released earlier this week while in the modern programming language spotlight today is the release of Rust 1.33.

Python Plotly Tutorial Plotly is an analytics company known for developing real-time analytics, statistics and graphing tools for web-based application and standalone Python scripts. In this lesson, we will look at basic examples with Plotly and build up simple and intuitive time-series data graphs which will be 100% interactive in nature and yet easy to design. These graphs can be used in presentations as they are fully interactive and ready to play with.

Teaching Python in Middle School

Doubly Linked List with Python Examples

self.liberate() – Writing a game in Python for Android was a liberating experience This is what happened to me and I guess you could call it “Programmer Burnout”. Although I prefer different kinds of burnouts. The feeling really sucks, because you like your job and enjoy making stuff. In the end, that is why you are doing it in the first place. Now to draw a nice parallel, I like cars almost as much I love computers. And car people always talk about tinkering and modifying and testing and doing all sorts of weird stuff to their cars during the weekends. I couldn’t remember when was the last time I just tinkered with anything software related on a weekend or whenever.