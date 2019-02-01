Kernel, Hardware and Graphics: AMD Zen 2, Embedded GPU Space, AMDGPU and VDPAU Library
AMD Zen 2 EDAC Support Being Readied, Preps For Up To 8 Memory Controllers Per Die
AMD developers continue working out the open-source enablement bits for Linux to handle the upcoming Zen 2 processors.
We've seen more and more Zen 2 related kernel patches come out in recent months and the latest is a revision to their EDAC patches for the kernel's Error Detection And Correction code in reporting ECC errors, etc. The patches extend the existing AMD64 EDAC driver for supporting Family 17h Model 30h and beyond.
Status of the Embedded GPU Space @ Embedded World
Recently I gave a talk at Embedded World about the Status of the Embddded GPU Space.
AMDGPU Begins Staging 200+ Changes For Linux 5.2 Kernel
With the feature cut-off past for getting new Direct Rendering Manager driver changes into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.1 merge window expected to open up this weekend, AMD developers have already begun staging their latest feature work for what in turn will target the Linux 5.2 kernel a few months down the line.
Since yesterday is now the drm-next-5.2-wip branch for staging the work-in-progress AMDGPU driver changes being worked on for the Linux 5.2 cycle. In the initial push are more than 200 changes over the DRM-Next/5.1 material already queued for the forthcoming cycle.
VDPAU Library 1.2 Released With HEVC 4:4:4 Support
While NVIDIA may be divesting from the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) in favor of their NVENC/NVDEC APIs that are part of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK, they do continue maintaining the VDPAU library (libvdpau) at least for the time being.
Libvdpau 1.2 was released today as the new version of this VDPAU library used by the NVIDIA proprietary driver as well as other VDPAU implementations like that is available via the Mesa Gallium3D state tracker. This VDPAU library 1.2 release adds new chroma types and a new picture parameter structure to support HEVC 4:4:4, which was their most recent addition.
The policy is, once a first pacman -Syu becomes a major update, it is time for a new ISO so new users are not faced with a difficult first update. Major updates included a move to Python 3.7 (3.7.2), Readline 8.0.0, Glib2 2.58.3, Qt 5.12.1, PHP 7.2 besides the usual full Frameworks, Plasma & KDE Applications replacements, so most systems will see 70-80% of their install replaced by new packages so a new ISO is more than due. Plasma 5.15 is included in this ISO. Highlights of this version include changes to the configuration interfaces, including more options for complex network configurations, integration with third-party technologies like GTK, Wayland now supports virtual desktops, and Firefox 64 can now optionally use native KDE open/save dialogs.
