DXVK has levelled up once again, as release 1.1.1 is out and it's a major update that also acts as the re-release of DXVK 1.1 which was removed due to issues.

Major new features with this release should result in your frame timing being more consistent and triple buffering should now work as expected. For games that have a lot of shaders, memory utilization should be reduced as well. Configuration options in the DXVK config file can be limited to a single executable, meaning you can now use one single file and not one per-game.

Queries were also re-worked, which should see Unreal Engine 4 titles get improved performance although you need at least Wine 4.5/Proton 4.2 and NVIDIA 418.52.05 or AMD/Intel Mesa 19.1-git for your GPU driver. It needs the "VK_EXT_host_query_reset" extension supported, as without it certain games may perform "significantly worse".