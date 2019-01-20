Red Hat and Fedora Miscellany
AND…now comes digital transformation…
Hope you all got home safely after a great Red Hat Summit 2019 in Boston. AND was the theme, and it was all about scaling your technology and culture to meet the specific challenges you face – especially in the area of digital transformation for your business.
One thing that we took away from all the presentations and demos was that hybrid cloud is the infrastructure of choice for enterprises today. We see that enterprises continue to invest in both private and public cloud options for improved operations and greater productivity. Hybrid cloud allows IT managers to control costs and increase security through optimized workload placement.
Firefox & Wayland HiDPI screens
When comes to HiDPI screens and resolutions Firefox has always had some technical debts there. Wayland slightly improved it but we still miss clean user experience.
We tried hard to improve it and the last piece – hi-res widget rendering – landed in upcoming Firefox 68 (recently Beta). That means Firefox should be fully compatible with HiDPI screens and you shouldn’t see any glitches there.
Announcing Alberto Rodríguez Sánchez as next CommOps team lead
The CommOps team is happy to announce Alberto Rodríguez Sánchez (bt0dotninja) as the next CommOps team lead. Alberto contributes to the CommOps team since July 2016 as a leading member. Starting in the Fedora 30 release cycle, he will succeed leadership from Justin W. Flory.
Fedora CommOps started in 2015 from a vision. The vision was to enable a new kind of contributor: contributors who worked within Fedora to support sustainable community management practices among other teams of Fedora contributors.
Plymouth Adds New Firmware Upgrade Mode For Better Fwupd Integration
Plymouth, the Linux graphical boot splash screen system/interface used by most Linux distributions out there, now has a "firmware upgrade mode" for offering a tighter level of integration with Fwupd when performing system BIOS/firmware updates.
The firmware upgrade mode for Plymouth was written by Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes. Richard is employed by Red Hat along with the Plymouth and Fwupd development all being started by and driven by Red Hat developers. This firmware upgrade mode allows for providing localized text string translations for during the firmware update process and also for displaying the vendor BIOS logo (on supported systems) during the firmware update process.
