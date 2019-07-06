Kernel: Jailhouse 0.11 and LLVMpipe/Mesa
Jailhouse 0.11 released
Long time, no release: Version 0.11 is finally available. Several last-minute issues delayed this, though that's not a real excuse for having so many months since the last one. Time-wise, this should have been two releases. Changeset-wise, we are in the same dimension as usual: 140 commits, 185 files changed, 4057 insertions, 1437 deletions.
Jailhouse 0.11 Hypervisor Brings New CPU Support, Spectre V2 Mitigation For ARM
The past several years Siemens and others have been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor for bare metal appliances. Their previous release was all the way back during last year's Oktoberfest and now with construction for this year's fest kicking off at the wiesn, the developers happen to be releasing their next version of Jailhouse.
New CPU/target support with Jailhouse0 .11 include the Marvell MACCHIATObin, Xilinx Ultra96, Microsys miriac SBC-LS1046A, and Texas Instruments AM654 IDK.
LLVMpipe Software OpenGL Implementation Picks Up More GL4 Extensions
It's 2019 and OpenGL 4.6 remains the latest version of this once predominant graphics API yet Mesa's Gallium3D LLVMpipe software rasterizer is still only exposing OpenGL 3.3.
LLVMpipe while the default fallback on many Linux desktops in the case of no hardware OpenGL support doesn't receive too much attention these days. At least this weekend Red Hat's David Airlie did contribute a handful of improvements to LLVMpipe for Mesa 19.2.
