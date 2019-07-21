Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Problematic Privileges, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
Linux Action News 115
We're pleasantly surprised by a new Linux distro, EvilGnome malware spies on Gnome Shell users, and more good news for MacBook Linux users.
Plus why RetroArch coming to Steam is a bit controversial, ubuntu-wsl is a cold drink for Windows users, and gpodder needs a new maintainer.
Problematic Privileges | TechSNAP 407b
Wes takes a quick look at a container escape proof-of-concept and reviews Docker security best practices.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 155 - Stealing cars and ransomware
Josh and Kurt talk about a new way to steal cars because a service didn't do proper background checks. We also discuss how this relates to working with criminals, such as ransomware, and what it means for the future of the ransomware industry.
gnu World Order 13x30
Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+. This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.
KDE: Plasma Mobile at Plasma Sprint Valencia and GSoC Work
System administrator responsibilities: 9 critical tasks
System administrators are critical to the reliable and successful operation of an organization and its network operations center and data center. A sysadmin must have expertise with the system's underlying platform (i.e., Windows, Linux) as well as be familiar with multiple areas including networking, backup, data restoration, IT security, database operations, middleware basics, load balancing, and more. Sysadmin tasks are not limited to server management, maintenance, and repair, but also any functions that support a smoothly running production environment with minimal (or no) complaints from customers and end users. Although sysadmins have a seemingly endless list of responsibilities, some are more critical than others. If you work in a sysadmin role (or hope to one day), make sure you are ready to follow these best practices.
