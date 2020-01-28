Openwashing Leftovers SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Manifold Manifold is a visual debugging tool for machine learning developed by Uber. Machine learning is widely used across the Uber platform to support decision making and forecasting for features such as ETA prediction and fraud detection, the company explained. The tool aims to help engineers and scientists identify performance issues across ML data slices and models, and diagnoses their root causes by surfacing feature distribution differences between subsets of data.

Alfresco and Tech Mahindra Introduce Four Jointly Developed AI/IoT Solutions for Insurance Companies Alfresco Software, an open source content, process and governance software company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and re-engineering services and solutions, today announced collaboration on four jointly-developed, transformative insurance solutions. The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s insurance expertise and experience in the insurance industry with Alfresco’s powerful Digital Business Platform to create solutions for risk management, automated underwriting, a self-learning chatbot, and intelligent claims handling.

An Updated Overview of the Open Source VOLTTRON Platform For readers not yet acquainted with the VOLTTRON technology, the diagram below provides a helpful snapshot of the open source VOLTTRON platform.

Bruce Willis-Starring Feature 'Open Source' Begins Filming in Cincinnati

Eve V Makers Promise High Refresh Rates, On-Time Shipments With 3 Open-Source Gaming Monitors Eve, the makers of the open-source Eve V convertible laptop, has something to prove with its upcoming lineup of open-source developed PC monitors. The specs match some of the best gaming monitors by featuring LG’s 1ms IPS panels at 1440p and 4K at up to 240Hz. However, Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis is aware that the Eve V left many disappointed with years-long delivery times and promised that the Eve Spectrum gaming monitors available for pre-order today will arrive on time, thanks a number of business operation changes.

OSS Leftovers Open-source software to support low-carbon district energy network planning With an ambitious EU Green Deal on the table, providing secure, affordable and low carbon energy stays high on the priority list of local authorities to increase air quality and reach their energy and climate targets in 2030 and establish new ones by 2050. With heating and cooling (H&C) responsible for 50% of the final energy demand in Europe, decarbonisation of the sector will be crucial to reach those targets. According to the latest study on the 14 European countries with the highest H&C demands, district energy can play a leading role in the energy transition and for achieving an economically viable decarbonisation of the H&C sector in urban areas (see: Heat Roadmap Europe 4). Eight European cities together with the Centre for Sustainable Energy in Bristol, as well as partners from research, private and public associations and the city network ICLEI Europe have developed an open-source online tool designed specifically to simplify and optimise complex network planning processes for local planning authorities.

Matrix: Matthew Hodgson highlights benefits of secure, open-source collaboration tool

BT hopes 'open source' network equipment model will challenge Huawei dominance BT is looking to challenge the dominance of Chinese technology company Huawei by supporting a new 'open source' approach to purchasing network equipment, reports The Telegraph. In an interview with the newspaper, Openreach CEO Clive Selley said that the group was looking to push back against the current consolidated market structure where Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia have too much power. He said that BT was trying to challenge their dominance by encouraging the telecoms industry to adopt a 'mix and match' approach to network equipment suppliers.

Intelligence Brief: What will drive open RAN in 2020? This month Telefonica’s UK arm O2 announced a partnership with three challenger vendors planning to commercially deploy open RAN solutions across the country. [...] In light of persistent pressure from the US to exclude some vendors from global 5G networks, politicians around the world have taken notice of the small set of suppliers the telecom industry has been relying on to build mobile networks. [...] These building blocks, while small scale steps, will lead to larger deployments as more companies try out the concept and report back successful best practices, hopefully leading to a snowball effect attracting more operators as well as a larger share of their networks running on open solutions. Further, funding support out of countries such as the US (and one can be hopeful more will follow the example) will further enable the industry to build a diverse supply chain. And, as other operators such as Telefonica and Vodafone Group continue to spearhead the movement, concerns around RoI and tech maturity will diminish over time. As to lack of internal ownership and expertise, this highlights the greater role industry partners including system integrators like IBM and vendors with teams providing E2E services, for example Mavenir, will need to play, not only in stitching the technologies provided together, but also by coordinating or even educating internal staff as part of a handover process to enable greater ownership.

China and open source geopolitical strategy: Simon Wardley weighs in Instead, Wardley noted, an organization that wants to make good use of open source must be "all in" on open source: Investment, desire, reasoning. This isn't to suggest that meeting these conditions will necessarily result in an open source success. Despite all the effort, Wardley went on, it's really "more opening doors for others to walk through. You have to manufacture conditions and constraints for the project to succeed." Take, for example, Kubernetes. I've written about Kubernetes' community success for years, but that success didn't come for free. Google had to open up the project's governance to outsiders, allowing Red Hat and more lately, VMware, to contribute in significant ways. This is one reason that Wardley warned that open source breeds "Lots of frustration...and it won't happen quickly if it is going to be sustainable." It's relatively cheap for a single company to launch a project and mostly use it for marketing window dressing; but to be truly sustainable, a project needs diverse inputs to fund it (with cash) and fuel it (with code). [...] Is it game over, China wins? Of course not. But smart companies (and countries) will increasingly use open source to drive long-term value, according to Wardley, which also requires long-term investment. Using open source as a marketing gimmick may offer immediate benefits, but it doesn't deliver the long-term, competitive advantage Wardley points to.

Founding organizations: Creating companies that sustain our open-source community Open source has a sustainability problem. A question that’s frequently discussed in the web development community is how to make open-source maintainable. As one of many examples, Henry Zhu, the lead maintainer of Babel, one of the most depended-on projects in the JavaScript ecosystem, until 2017 was working on Babel in his free-time while working a full-time job. Open source is key infrastructure: for comparison, imagine if the lead mechanic on the Brooklyn Bridge had to work on it in his spare time, or hustle for contracts!

GraphDB Goes Open Source There's a new version of Ontotext GraphDB that's open source and comes with a range of new plugins. GraphDB Workbench, which give developers a way to quickly develop knowledge graph prototypes, was also open-sourced as a separate project. Ontotext's GraphDB is a database for managing semantic information, and the latest release, GraphDB 9.0, aims to make it easier for developers to create and operate knowledge graphs by opening multiple integration extension points.

Hardware Bitcoin Node Provider Casa Open-sources its Software