Coffee Lake system has a pair each of PCIe slots and removable SATA bays
Lanner’s rugged, Linux-friendly “LEC-2290” embedded system combines an 8th Gen CPU with 2x GbE, 4x PoE, 2x HDMI, 6x serial, 4x USB, 2x removable SATA bays, and 2x PCIe slots plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and DP.
Lanner announced an industrial edge PC with Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake S-series processors, following earlier embedded systems such as its 6th Gen Skylake-U LEC-2580. The rugged LEC-2290 supports Win 10 IoT plus Linux 3.12 based distributions including Ubuntu 16, Fedora 25, and CentOS 7. It’s intended for “intelligent edge computing applications such as compute-intensive video analytics,” says Lanner.
today's howtos
Blender 2.80
The second update of the Blender 2.80 milestone release is here! With again over a thousand fixes and several important updates that were planned for the 2.8 series. In this release you will find UDIM and USD support, MantaFlow fluids and smoke simulation, AI denoising, Grease Pencil improvements, and much more! Also: Blender 2.82 Released with AI Denoiser for Nvidia RTX GPUs, More Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
Simplicity Does More Than Simplify Linux
Simplicity Linux, even with its more modern retooling, maintains the distro's earlier goals of providing a simpler way to run a fully powered Linux desktop. The addition of the Gaming Edition makes it easy to get started with computer gaming. This new offering no doubt could be merged with the Desktop Edition for a more compact selection. That might allow the developer to release a new X Edition offering in the next release cycle. I am not sure if the Mini Edition needs a full-function heavyweight desktop the likes of Cinnamon. I would like to see a return to the Xfce desktop there. Either way, I look forward to the next release of Simplicity Linux. This distro holds considerable promise.
Sparky 2020.02.1
Sparky 2020.02.1 “Po Tolo” of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the testing branch of Debian “Bullseye”. This is a minor update, which temporary fixes a problem of installing Sparky via Calamares with kpmcore 4. Changes between Sparky 2020.02 and 2020.02.1: • system upgraded from Debian testing repos as of February 13, 2020 • kpmcore downgraded to version 3.3.0 • Calamares installer rebuild using libkpmcore7 3.3.0 No system reinstallation is required, simply keep Sparky up to date.
