The second update of the Blender 2.80 milestone release is here! With again over a thousand fixes and several important updates that were planned for the 2.8 series. In this release you will find UDIM and USD support, MantaFlow fluids and smoke simulation, AI denoising, Grease Pencil improvements, and much more! Also: Blender 2.82 Released with AI Denoiser for Nvidia RTX GPUs, More Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes

Simplicity Does More Than Simplify Linux Simplicity Linux, even with its more modern retooling, maintains the distro's earlier goals of providing a simpler way to run a fully powered Linux desktop. The addition of the Gaming Edition makes it easy to get started with computer gaming. This new offering no doubt could be merged with the Desktop Edition for a more compact selection. That might allow the developer to release a new X Edition offering in the next release cycle. I am not sure if the Mini Edition needs a full-function heavyweight desktop the likes of Cinnamon. I would like to see a return to the Xfce desktop there. Either way, I look forward to the next release of Simplicity Linux. This distro holds considerable promise.