FreeNAS and TrueNAS have been separate-but-related members of the #1 Open Source storage software family since 2012. FreeNAS is the free Open Source version with an expert community and has led the pursuit of innovations like Plugins and VMs. TrueNAS is the enterprise version for organizations of all sizes that need additional uptime and performance, as well as the enterprise-grade support necessary for critical data and applications. From the beginning at iXsystems, we’ve developed, tested, documented, and released both as separate products, even though the vast majority of code is shared. This was a deliberate technical decision in the beginning but over time became less of a necessity and more of “just how we’ve always done it”. Furthermore, to change it was going to require a serious overhaul to how we build and package both products, among other things, so we continued to kick the can down the road. As we made systematic improvements to development and QA efficiency over the past few years, the redundant release process became almost impossible to ignore as our next major efficiency roadblock to overcome. So, we’ve finally rolled up our sleeves. Also: FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise

The i3-inspired Sway Wayland compositor is seeing work carried out for it to support Adaptive-Sync / Variable Rate Refresh. While Adaptive-Sync is most often talked about with its dynamic refresh rate for helping gamers avoid tearing and stuttering, a Sway developer has been looking at implementing it for this Wayland compositor itself.

Going back to last September has been work within Linux's AMDGPU kernel driver on enabling encrypted vRAM support with "Trusted Memory Zone" functionality. Now it's looking like a kernel release in the not too distant future could be enabled this support by default. The AMD Radeon Trusted Memory Zone functionality is about protecting the contents of select pages from being read by the CPU or other non-GPU clients and preventing writes from happening to TMZ-protected pages. With the Linux implementation, the Trusted Memory Zone support will allow a new "encrypted" flag from user-space via the GEM memory management interface for allocating memory that should be secured by the hardware. This isn't enabled by default presumably due to the added overhead involved and not being of much real use besides when needing to encrypt select bits of video memory.

The lone new extension in this release is VK_QCOM_render_pass_transform. As implied by the vendor prefix, this new Vulkan extension was developed by Qualcomm. The VK_QCOM_render_pass_transform allows applications/games to enable driver support for render pass transform functionality. For display units that don't support native screen rotation, flipping between portrait and landscape modes is to be handled as a later Vulkan composition pass or the application can also render frames pre-rotated if supported in order to avoid that additional overhead. Having the application/engine pre-rotate is Qualcomm's ideal approach in this situation to avoid placing the burden on the presentation engine that will lead to power/performance implications, but either approach works for Qualcomm with Vulkan. With VK_QCOM_render_pass_transform, the driver is able to handle more of the burden for the pre-rotate method in order to achieve optimal power/performance in such situations.

Security Leftovers FDA warns patients about Bluetooth flaws affecting pacemakers, glucose monitors Pacemakers and glucose-monitoring systems are among the critical medical equipment that could be affected by new security vulnerabilities in wireless technology, the Food and Drug Administration and Department of Homeland Security warned this week. The set of flaws in a popular wireless protocol known as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which impact microchipped devices in a range of industries, could allow a hacker within radio range of a device to disrupt its communications, forcing it to restart.

A major new Intel processor flaw could defeat encryption and DRM protections Security firm Positive Technologies discovered the flaw, and is warning that it could break apart a chain of trust for important technology like silicon-based encryption, hardware authentication, and modern DRM protections. “This vulnerability jeopardizes everything Intel has done to build the root of trust and lay a solid security foundation on the company’s platforms,” explains security researcher Mark Ermolov. The root of the flaw is Intel’s Converged Security Management Engine (CSME), the part of Intel’s chips that’s responsible for securing all firmware that runs on Intel-powered machines. Intel has previously patched vulnerabilities in the CSME, but the researchers warn the CSME firmware is unprotected early on when a system boots so it’s still vulnerable to attacks. “The problem is not only that it is impossible to fix firmware errors that are hard-coded in the Mask ROM of microprocessors and chipsets,” warns Ermolov. “The larger worry is that, because this vulnerability allows a compromise at the hardware level, it destroys the chain of trust for the platform as a whole.”

Researchers discover that Intel chips have an unfixable security flaw The chips are vulnerable during boot-up, so they can't be patched with a firmware update. Security researchers have discovered another flaw in recent Intel chips that, while difficult to exploit, is completely unpatchable. The vulnerability is within Intel's Converged Security and Management Engine (CSME), a part of the chip that controls system boot-up, power levels, firmware and, most critically, cryptographic functions. Security specialists Positive Technologies have found that a tiny gap in security in that module that could allow attackers to inject malicious code and, eventually, commandeer your PC. The vulnerability is another in a string of Intel chip flaws that have damaged the chipmaker's reputation of late. In 2018, Intel faced heavy criticism over the Meltdown and Spectre flaws in Intel chips that could have allowed attackers to steal data.

A cross-browser code library for security/privacy extensions. Interested? Google's "Manifest V3" ongoing API changes are severely hampering browser extensions in their ability to block unwanted content and to enforce additional security policies, threatening the usefulness, if not to the very existence, of many popular privacy and security tools. uBlock's developer made clear that this will cause him to cease supporting Chromium-based browsers. Also EFF (which develops extensions such as HTTPS Everywhere and Privacy Badger) publicly stigmatized Google's decisions, questioning both their consequences and their motivations. NoScript is gravely affected too, although its position is not as dire as others': in facts, I've finished porting it to Chromium-based browsers in the beginning of 2019, when Manifest V3 had already been announced. Therefore, in the late stages of that project and beyond, I've spent considerable time researching and experimenting alternate techniques, mostly based on standardized Web Platform APIs and thus unaffected by Manifest V3, allowing to implement comparable NoScript functionality albeit at the price of added complexity and/or performance costs. Furthermore Mozilla developers stated that, even though staying as much compatible as possible with the Chome extensions API is a goal of theirs, they do not plan to follow Google in those choices which are more disruptive for content blockers (such as the deprecation of blocking webRequest).

Firefox to Get an Additional Sandbox Layer Starting with Firefox 74, the open source web browser will include the new RLBox security feature. The Firefox web browser already runs on top of a sandbox which separates the browser from the operating system. But with attack vectors growing more and more sophisticated (and many shared libraries not up to modern security demands), the Mozilla developers decided it was time to take the isolation of the browser further. With the release of Firefox 74, a new sandbox technology, called RLBox, will be added. RLBox was developed as a joint effort between Mozilla, the University of California San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, and Stanford University. According to Bobby Holley, principle engineer with Mozilla, RLBox is a “big deal”. With this new sandbox layer, it’s easy to isolate existing chunks of code at an unheard of granularity. With RLBox in place, the Firefox developers are able to separate third-party libraries from the Firefox core engine. By making this separation, bugs and exploits within third-party libraries will be unable to impact other applications that use the same library.

Linux PPPD Has A 17 Year Old Vulnerability That Could Lead To Remote Code Execution It turns out the Point-to-Point Protocol Daemon (PPPD) used for dial-up models, DSL, and other point-to-point network setups on Linux has been bugged for the past seventeen years with a buffer overflow vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution at the system level. Going back to PPPD 2.4.2 in 2003 up through PPPD 2.4.8 as the latest stable release is subject to a buffer overflow in the EAP packet processing code. Due to an incorrect bounds check, there is the possibility of arbitrary code execution within this high profile Linux daemon.