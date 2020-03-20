Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: FuryBSD, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
FuryBSD 12.1 overview | A Powerful, Portable, FreeBSD Desktop
In this video, I am going to show an overview of FuryBSD 12.1 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 188 - Depressing news sucks, we're talking about cheating in video games
Josh and Kurt talk about video games. Yeah, video games. Specifically about cheating in video games. There's a lot of other security themes in the discussion. With the news being horrible these days, we needed to talk about something fun.
GNU World Order 345
Words of encouragement and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
