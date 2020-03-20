Language Selection

Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: FuryBSD, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order

GNU
Linux
5 Best PDF Editors for Linux You Should Try in 2020

Whether you know a lot about computers or you only know as little as you can get by with, you recognize what a PDF File format is. It’s the document format that has made digital documents widely acceptable. No matter where it was created or using what, a PDF document always looks the same as long as you have software that can read a PDF file. Naturally, PDF is also a popular file format on Linux and there are many PDF Editors on the platform as a result. Here are some of the best PDF editors for Linux, Ubuntu, and other Linux distributions. Try the following PDF editing apps and also check out these best application launchers for Linux. Read more

Fedora 32 New Features, Release Dates

EarlyOOM enabled by default In the new Fedora 32 Workstation Beta, EarlyOOM is enabled by default. EarlyOOM helps to recover from out of memory situations sooner, rather than the typical complete system hang in which the user has no other choice but to force power off. When your system’s RAM and swap use go below 10% and 5%, EarlyOOM starts initiating termination and kill signals to processes. More Improvements Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid-state drives. GNOME 3.36 This release brings the latest GNOME 3.36, the newest release of GNOME desktop. GNOME 3.36 brings major performance improvements eliminating lags in desktop, Do Not Disturb button in the notification, settings improvements and many more. Read more

Ubuntu 18.04/19.10/20.04 vs. Debian 10/Testing Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen

While Ubuntu is based on Debian, for those wondering how the performance of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is looking not only compared to the previous 19.10 and 18.04.4 LTS releases but also Debian 10.3 stable and Debian Testing, here are some benchmark results on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X system. We have already shown results for how Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a nice performance upgrade for those with newer hardware, but for those wondering about the performance in relation to upstream Debian, here are some fresh benchmarks. Debian 10.3 was benchmarked as well as Debian Testing as of this week for those development packages that ultimately will make up Debian 11 Bullseye. Likewise, for the Ubuntu 20.04 testing a daily development snapshot was used while more 20.04 LTS benchmarks will be on the way when its April release approaches. Read more

Best Way to Run Android Apps and Games on Linux

It’s been some time since Android smartphones came into our lives. The Google Play Store is now home to around 3 million Android apps and games, many of which are so useful or entertaining that many Linux users would like to run them on their favorite operating system. Thanks to the hard work of some talented developers, there are now multiple ways to run Android apps and games on Linux, and we describe seven of them in this article. Read more

