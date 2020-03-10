Season of Docs 2020 and Document Freedom Day 2020
-
Announcing Season of Docs 2020
Season of Docs brings technical writers and open source projects together for a few months to work on open source documentation. 2019 was the first year of Season of Docs, bringing together open source organizations and technical writers to create 44 successful documentation projects!
-
Announcing Season of Docs 2020
Google Open Source has announced the 2020 edition of Season of Docs, a program to connect open source projects with technical writers to improve documentation. Open source organizations may apply from April 14-May 4. Once mentoring organizations and technical writers are connected, there will be a month long community bonding period, beginning August 11. Writers will then work with mentors to complete documentation projects by the December 6 deadline.
-
Paint a Dove for Document Freedom Day
Help us celebrate the Twelfth Anniversary of Document Freedom Day by making a paper dove!
Download the dove template and the instructions from this link: https://tdf.io/dfd1, and once you are done with your dove take a picture of it and upload your photo using this link: https://tdf.io/dfd2.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 621 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Games: Ravenfield, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, Rover Wars, Mastermind
today's howtos
Waveform Free is a Professional Digital Audio Workstation with Linux Support
If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around. But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive! First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software. But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.
Recent comments
1 min ago
17 min 41 sec ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago