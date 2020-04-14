Free Hardware Designs and GNU/Linux Devices
Raspberry Pi puts the heart back in mid-noughties nostalgia tech
Open Source or Closed? For (Some) Tech, It Really Doesn’t Matter [Ed: This overlooks ethical and practical aspects for economic ones]
Adrian Bowyer developed the first RepRap in 2005 at the University of Bath. He wanted others to iterate on his work, improving it and taking it in other directions. This sense of evolution is firmly entrenched in the RepRap community with early printers named after biologists (e.g., Darwin, Mendel). These early printers eventually evolved into hundreds of different, functioning designs as designers around the world altered and improved the designs that came before. Several prominent 3D printing firms have their roots in the RepRap project, including Makerbot, Ultimaker and Prusa Research.
Personally, it was a real treat to interview Dr. Bowyer as part of this project.
Fortunately for me, the RepRap community had a historian of sorts, keeping track of new RepRaps in the RepRap Family Database. I first noticed a family tree that was developed using this data, which was a bit of an ‘aha’ moment for me in terms of realizing what I might be able to do with this data. I was able to couple this database with data on market diffusion and product ratings from a different source (3D Hubs) to enable this study.
Open-Source Medical Hardware: What You Should Know and What You Can Do
Globally, people are trying to help fill the medical supply gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through open-source medical hardware. It’s a heartwarming display of global ingenuity, innovation, and collaboration. In this post, we answer your questions about open-source medical hardware and provide some insight into what you can do to help.
NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM Launched for $459, Third-Party Carrier Boards & Edge Computers Available
NVIDIA announced the Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module last November with an NVIDIA Xavier SOC with 6 NVIDIA Carmel Arm v8.2 cores, a 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU and two NVDLA deep learning accelerators for a combined 21 TOPS at 15 Watts. The 69.6 x 45 mm module also includes 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 16GB eMMC flash with a 260-pin SO-DIMM providing various I/Os from PCIe to MIPI CSI and display interfaces such as HDMI and eDP.
NVIDIA expected the module to be “available in March for $399 to companies looking to create high-volume production edge systems”, and at the time I thought it would be hard to purchase for simple mortals, but the company just sent an email announcing the launch of the module and it’s now listed for $459 on Arrow Electronics with no stock and a 16 weeks lead time.
jet capsule reveals multifunctional 'linux' vehicle for water, land + sky mobility
founder of jet capsule, pierpaolo lazzarini has designed the ‘linux’ vehicle, naming it after the widely known open source software. after partnering with dubai based company, architaly, the designer came up with the sustainable capsule concept that can upgrade and adapt to specific mobility needs.
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 6.4.3 available for download
The Document Foundation announces the availability of LibreOffice 6.4.3, the 3rd minor release of the LibreOffice 6.4 family, targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users. LibreOffice 6.4.3 includes several bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. LibreOffice 6.4.3 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, and as such is not optimized for enterprise class deployments, where features are less important than robustness.…
Games: Fallout 76, F1 2020, Stoneshard, Ultimate Racing 2D, TerraTech, Riot Games
FreeBSD progress on Slimbook Base14
Two-and-a-half years ago, I got a KDE Slimbook, and it was an excellent machine – price-competitive with similar hardware, but supporting the Free Software world. I think it came with KDE neon pre-installed, but it has run many other things in the meantime. This Christmas, my son’s second-hand Dell laptop power brick exploded (the battery was already dead) and so there was one obvious solution: get myself a new Slimbook, and hand down the KDE Slimbook to him. So he now has my Gitlab diversity sticker, and a nopetopus, and a KDE neon installation on a fine – but somewhat battered looking – laptop. I have a new shiny thing, the Slimbook Base 14. Again, price-competitive, Free Software positive, and a nice shiny machine. It has a Purr sticker and also a Run BSD sticker, openSUSE and adopteunchaton. Cats seem to be the thing for this laptop.
