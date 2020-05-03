Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of May 2020 03:55:08 AM

During the lockdown, the Victers channel included the health department’s special notifications and live interactions with the nodal officer for Covid-19 prevention, according to the authorities. KITE has now customised the free software application BigBlueButton — a remote learning tool based on GNU-LINUX — to be effectively used for online training and meetings. “In addition to the video conferencing facility, the app also features screen sharing, multi-user whiteboard, public chat, shared notes, etc, and is a perfect web conferencing software for teachers,” says Sadat.

“As part of our E-cube English (Enjoy, Enhance & Enrich English) programme to improve children’s efficiency in the English Language, for we had already planned a specific vacation training for all primary-upper primary teachers during the April-May period,” says Sadat. “The system is functional now.”

KITE also provides KOOL (KITE’s Open Online Learning), arguably India’s first-ever, government-approved, massive open online course (MOOC). It enables a flexible training platform for teachers without affecting their teaching hours and over “12,000 teachers stand benefited by this”.

According to Shajahan, all textbooks are digitised and made online now. “Students can access them from home and prepare with the help of their teachers.” As part of its Hi-Tech Lab project, KITE has already deployed 57,843 laptops and 25,011 projectors for primary and upper primary schools, according to an official release. Moreover, 61,211 laptops have been given to higher schools. Hence, teachers have been familiar with online training. The IT coordinators in schools assist the headmasters during Covid days to make sure their services are delivered without glitches, says Sadath.

These are some of the key initiatives, says Shajahan. “Kerala’s public education system is a grand exercise where the social and educational institutions are engaged in seamless coordination. So, in schools, several ad hoc, customised initiatives are introduced and implemented by enthusiastic teachers and parents. We welcome all of that and extend support.”