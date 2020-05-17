Games: More Titles Coming to GNU/Linux
An Open Letter to Our Readers
While I tend to mostly focus on fighting, racing, and RPGs, with occasional reviews for Linux distributions and hardware, Ekianjo is more so a general news reporter who likes to cover market trends. With your help, we could start covering things like strategy games, simulators, or obscure indie titles that have never seen the light of day.
[...]
While we can’t exactly compensate your time by monetary means, you’ll have your voice heard in one of the few places on the Internet that is dedicated to Linux gaming. We may also be able to send you a Steam key from the developer of a game that you want to review.
We know that, just as you care about having multiple distributions to choose from and what software you use, you also care about having multiple sources for your Linux gaming news. We’d love the help! Get in touch if you have a couple of ideas in mind.
And even if you don’t have any desire to write, your continued feedback on our articles is greatly appreciated. Send us a hello on our Matrix channel: #boilingsteam:matrix.org, or reach us on Mastodon / Twitter if you prefer.
Beautiful puzzle game Lumote plans to support Linux through Proton
Released back in February, Lumote is an incredibly vibrant and quite beautiful looking puzzle game and it seems
Luminawesome Games plan to support Linux with Steam Play Proton.
Play as Lumote a squishy bioluminescent creature on a quest to overthrow the Mastermote. Possess, jump and think your way through this beautiful 3D puzzle platformer with vivid visuals and quirky characters.
Initially, the game didn't work at all when run through the Proton compatibility layer. After getting reports, the developer went back and ensured it did actually work well.
Wasteland 3 characters can have super powerful quirks
The first developer diary for Wasteland 3, which comes to Linux on August 28, shows off some of the customization and combat that's possible and it sounds ridiculous.
As expected there's plenty of normal attributes to adjust, with a focus on clearly explaining what each one does but more exciting is the big new Quirk system, meant to represent all the weird things that's happened to people after the apocalypse they can each have some insane special ability. This will give characters a super powerful bonus but the downside is that they appear to have downsides. An example given is the Pyromanic who gets a big bump to their fire and explosive damage but they also have a chance to catch fire.
There's even a big combo system, so you can make super-powerful melee brawlers who build up their power the more they attack and they eventually get immensely powerful punches that can smash everything around them which looks like a lot of fun.
Ancient board game Hnefatafl arrives on Linux
Hnefatafl, the ancient 'board game of the vikings' just recently had a version ported to Linux from developer Philippe Schober and it sounds like quite a complete package. An ancient Scandinavian board game, whose variants were played all over medieval Europe before Chess was even invented and it's history goes far back.
It's an interesting game because of the difference in layout, setup and team sizes. The defending team starts in the middle of the board and their main objective is to let their King escape by reach any of the corners. Meanwhile the attackers have double the numbers but they're spread out across each side of the board.
Veloren, an open source RPG inspired by Cube World has a new release
Need a new place to meet up with friends? Veloren is a free and open source open-world RPG that just recently had a massive new release with a focus on firming up the content.
Written in the increasingly popular Rust language, it's inspired by the likes of Cube World and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while being incredibly accessible since it's FOSS. The 0.6.0 release, as the version number would suggest means it's still not finished and in many ways has to do quite a lot before it's truly ready for the masses but it gives a good and impressive idea of where it's going.
Chapter 8 of Higurashi When They Cry Hou out now, first chapter free
Higurashi When They Cry Hou, a very popular series of anime styled novels has the first chapter set temporarily free to claim and the final chapter is out now with Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi.
If you've never played them, they're not like traditional visual novels. They're what's been commonly known as a sound novel. Meaning the "music, backgrounds and characters work together to create a world that is the stage of a novel for the user to read" and there's little in the way of interactivity. It's supposed to be much more like reading an actual novel with the extra elements to help engross you in it.
Spiritfarer, the cozy management game about dying is coming to GOG
Spiritfarer might have a seemingly depressing theme but it appears to handle it in such a beautiful way. It also looks gorgeous and it's one of my most anticipated games.
You play Stella, a ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. You're someone who befriends spirits before being able to release them into the afterlife. Pulling in some elements from casual crafting games you will be farming, fishing, mining and building up your boat. It's supposed to be quite a relaxing game, one where you have to say goodbye eventually.
They just announced recently that it's going to be releasing on GOG in addition to Steam, so that as many people as possible can enjoy the adventure.
Estranged: Act II to leave Early Access on May 22
Estranged: Act II is an impressive and currently free first-person adventure game with certain horror and puzzle themes that has been a labour of love from developer Alan Edwardes and it's done.
Need a reminder? Estranged: Act II follows the story of a fisherman, stranded on a mysterious island during a violent storm. The game continues after the events of Estranged: Act I, which followed our hero's adventure in a search for a way to get home. Experience what the island has in store as you uncover the secretive Arque Corporation, burrowing ever deeper into their dangerous and haphazard operations.
Explore the beautiful Canadian wilderness in Ruth's Journey
Ruth's Journey is an upcoming prologue for another bigger upcoming game called The Long Way Home from Nifty Llama Games. The trailer they just put out is quite mesmerising.
After sitting in an office all day long doing paperwork, your boss lets you off on a break and from here you go and explore the beauty and wonders of the Canadian wilderness in search of the famed Golden Finch. Apparently this is also to help save the company from financial ruin.
