The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
The Linux kernel has officially deprecated its coding style that the length of lines of code comply with 80 columns as the "strong preferred limit".
The Linux kernel like many long-standing open-source projects has a coding style guideline that lines of code be 80 columns or less, but now that while still recommended is no longer going to be as enforced.
This stems from Linus Torvalds commenting on Friday that excessive linebreaks are bad and is against ugly wrapped code that is strictly sticking to 80 characters per line. This is part of the broader trend that most are no longer using 80x25 terminals but with today's high resolution displays the terminal sizes are often larger though some preferring the default in order to allow more terminals to be displayed simultaneously on their nice displays.
Original from Torvalds:
-
clean up kernel_{read,write} & friends v2
Not necessarily. Excessive line breaks are BAD. They cause real and every-day problems. They cause problems for things like "grep" both in the patterns and in the output, since grep (and a lot of other very basic unix utilities) is fundamentally line-based. So the fact is, many of us have long long since skipped the whole "80-column terminal" model, for the same reason that we have many more lines than 25 lines visible at a time. And honestly, I don't want to see patches that make the kernel reading experience worse for me and likely for the vast majority of people, based on the argument that some odd people have small terminal windows. If you or Christoph have 80 character lines, you'll get possibly ugly wrapped output. Tough. That's _your_ choice. Your hardware limitations shouldn't be a pain for the rest of us. Longer lines are fundamentally useful. My monitor is not only a lot wider than it is tall, my fonts are universally narrower than they are tall. Long lines are natural. When I tile my terminal windows on my display, I can have 6 terminals visible at one time, and that's because I have them three wide. And I could still fit 80% of a fourth one side-by-side. And guess what? That's with my default "100x50" terminal window (go to your gnome terminal settings, you'll find that the 80x25 thing is just an initial default that you can change), not with some 80x25 one. And that's with a font that has anti-aliasing and isn't some pixelated mess. And most of my terminals actually end up being dragged wider and taller than that. I checked, and my main one is 142x76 characters right now, because it turns out that wider (and taller) terminals are useful not just for source code. Have you looked at "ps ax" output lately? Or used "top"? Or done "git diff --stat" or any number of things where it turns out that 80x25 is really really limiting, and is simply NO LONGER RELEVANT to most of us. So no. I do not care about somebody with a 80x25 terminal window getting line wrapping. For exactly the same reason I find it completely irrelevant if somebody says that their kernel compile takes 10 hours because they are doing kernel development on a Raspberry PI with 4GB of RAM. People with restrictive hardware shouldn't make it more inconvenient for people who have better resources. Yes, we'll accommodate things to within reasonable limits. But no, 80-column terminals in 2020 isn't "reasonable" any more as far as I'm concerned. People commonly used 132-column terminals even back in the 80's, for chrissake, don't try to make 80 columns some immovable standard. If you choose to use a 80-column terminal, you can live with the line wrapping. It's just that simple. And longer lines are simply useful. Part of that is that we aren't programming in the 80's any more, and our source code is fundamentally wider as a result. Yes, local iteration variables are still called 'i', because more context just isn't helpful for some anonymous counter. Being concise is still a good thing, and overly verbose names are not inherently better. But still - it's entirely reasonable to have variable names that are 10-15 characters and it makes the code more legible. Writing things out instead of using abbreviations etc. And yes, we do use wide tabs, because that makes indentation something you can visually see in the structure at a glance and on a whole-function basis, rather than something you have to try to visually "line up" things for or count spaces. So we have lots of fairly fundamental issues that fairly easily make for longer lines in many circumstances. And yes, we do line breaks at some point. But there really isn't any reason to make that point be 80 columns any more. Linus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 905 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: NetworkManager, Google's Chrome/Chromium, Best Linux Remote Desktop Tools, RapidDisk and Mastodon
Security and Proprietary Issues
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 2020.05 snapshot
OMLx ’Rock’ (currently 4.1) is for users who want a stable system. Please note that Rock system will receive only bug fixes and security updates. The user wishing for the latest and brightest without having to wait for a new release may want to install ’Rolling’ instead, our new release branch which we are going to officially announce very soon. By default, only /main repository is enabled in OpenMandriva releases. If you want to find out all the packages available please use Software Repository Selector (om-repo-picker) and enable additional repositories. Guide here. From time to time we make available Rock snapshots that include fixes for bugs reported after release, and/or important new improvements.
Programming Leftovers
Now in Slashdot
Linus Torvalds Argues Against 80-Column Line Length Coding Style, As Linux Kernel Deprecates It