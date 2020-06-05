LFA (Linux For All) Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Kernel 5.7
The biggest news is that LFA (Linux For All) has been totally rebuilt and it’s now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series. Even more, it now ships with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series and the Nvidia 440.82 proprietary graphics driver by default.
That right there is already great news for most Linux enthusiasts out there. On top of that, LFA is using the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which makes it compatible with most computers, even older ones, now that there’s no official Ubuntu flavor based on LXDE.
User Friendly GNU/Linux Resources
Here I listed three easy to understand learning resources to start GNU/Linux for you and your organizations in theories and practices. They are Getgnulinux.org, Trylinux.today, and Flossmanuals.net. They are short, simple, user friendly, but still very informative with everything you need without things you don't, especially when coming from Microsoft or Apple. For teachers, they are good as teaching materials and references in your school. Please help me share this information to your friends. Welcome to Free Software Community!
Switching Software Center from Snap to Deb on Ubuntu 20.04
Do you know that on Focal Fossa today the software center is switched to Snap instead of the traditional Deb we normally used? Do you notice the difference? If you dislike Snap, you can turn back Ubuntu 20.04 free from Snaps and switch the software center into the original one we used on previous releases. n the diverse GNU/Linux world, Snap is new technology from Ubuntu to deliver software and automate security updates universally to multiple distros. With Snap, one software can be downloaded and got automatically updated by diverse users which before this was impossible. We use it as alternative way to install software aside from the one, APT, we used for years. Snap eases everyone in same way APK eases Android users and developers, that is, everything is bundled inside one file per application. Learn more about Snap in Ubuntu Explanation, Wikipedia, and UbuntuBuzz. In 20.04, Snap becomes the default underlying method replacing the standard Deb in the Software Center and this makes some users uneasy they wish to get back the previous one.
Download Linuxfx Operating System: Linux Like Windows 10
Linuxfx is a Brazilian Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. This can be perfect for the new users shifting to Linux from Windows 10 as it has Windows 10 like interface. Linuxfx ships with an intuitive Cinnamon desktop user interface. Linuxfx comes up with various tools like Sentinela, a computer vision software with video analytics and software for access control (facial recognition and automatic number plate recognition), object detection, gender, age and mood detection.
