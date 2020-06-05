LFA (Linux For All) Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Kernel 5.7

The biggest news is that LFA (Linux For All) has been totally rebuilt and it’s now based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series. Even more, it now ships with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series and the Nvidia 440.82 proprietary graphics driver by default. That right there is already great news for most Linux enthusiasts out there. On top of that, LFA is using the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, which makes it compatible with most computers, even older ones, now that there’s no official Ubuntu flavor based on LXDE.

SparkyLinux 2020.06 Released with New Tools, Updated Installers, and More

Fully synced with the Debian Testing repositories, where the development of Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” takes place, as of June 5th, 2020, SparkyLinux 2020.06 is here to introduce new tools, a new kernel, and various other improvements. First, SparkyLinux 2020.06 ships with Linux kernel 5.6.14, which brings better hardware support compared to last month’s SparkyLinux 2020.05 release. Also, it looks like users will also be able to install the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series from SparkyLinux’s unstable repositories. Second, SparkyLinux’s Advanced Installer received some very nice features, including LVM support, as well as automatic disk partitioning and encryption. However, it looks like these features are currently available in the development version of the installer, so they’re experimental for now.

System76 Lemur Pro Owners Are About To Get A Free Performance Boost

Thus far, 2020 has been a stellar year for ultralight Linux laptops. It can be difficult deciding between the System76 Lemur Pro, TUXEDO Infinity Book S 14 or Slimbook Pro X, which only means we’re spoiled for choice. But if you happen to own the recently released Lemur Pro laptop from Linux PC company System76, a notable CPU performance boost should be heading your way soon. I’m fortunate enough to have all three of those 14-inch Linux laptops in for review, and have been thoroughly benchmarking them using the cross-platform Phoronix Test Suite. Doing so has been fascinating, especially with regards to the InfinityBook S 14 and Lemur Pro, which are “cut from the same cloth” so to speak. Both originate from the same Clevo chassis, although there are important differences that distinguish them.