Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of June 2020 03:32:20 PM

Filed under

Plasma 5.19 is out! If we gave alliterative names to Plasma releases, this one could be "Polished Plasma". The effort developers have put into squashing bugs and removing annoying papercuts has been immense.

In this release, we have prioritized making Plasma more consistent, correcting and unifying designs of widgets and desktop elements; worked on giving you more control over your desktop by adding configuration options to the System Settings; and improved usability, making Plasma and its components easier to use and an overall more pleasurable experience.

Read on to discover all the new features and improvements of Plasma 5.19…

Also: Plasma 5.19 - Sleek and Polished

KDE Plasma 5.19 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support

The Plasma 5.19 desktop from KDE has released