Vivaldi 3.1 Arrives with Full-Page Notes Manager, Configurable Menus, and Faster Startup
Based on the latest Chromium 83 open-source web browser, Vivaldi 3.1 is here to introduce a brand-new version of its built-in Notes feature called Notes Manager, which offers a full-page notes editor with visual editing via a text formatting toolbar.
Vivaldi’s note-taking capabilities are getting to a new level, becoming more like word processing capabilities, something no other web browser currently offers, at least not by default.
Accessible from the Start Page, the new Notes Manager features a WYSIWYG editor, text formatting, word count, the ability to add new notes via Quick Commands or from a web page selection via the right-click context menu, the ability to search text in notes and search through notes, as well as to attach images.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 899 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Vivaldi 3.1 Arrives with Full-Page Notes Manager, Configurable Menus, and Faster Startup
Based on the latest Chromium 83 open-source web browser, Vivaldi 3.1 is here to introduce a brand-new version of its built-in Notes feature called Notes Manager, which offers a full-page notes editor with visual editing via a text formatting toolbar. Vivaldi’s note-taking capabilities are getting to a new level, becoming more like word processing capabilities, something no other web browser currently offers, at least not by default. Accessible from the Start Page, the new Notes Manager features a WYSIWYG editor, text formatting, word count, the ability to add new notes via Quick Commands or from a web page selection via the right-click context menu, the ability to search text in notes and search through notes, as well as to attach images. Also: The Vivaldi Browser Now Has a, Er, Word Processor?
ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys partition layout
We have covered ZSys quite extensively over the past blog posts, from what’s new to its functionalities in details. It’s now time to look at the other part of the system: what happens when you install your system? Which partition layout and why are we choosing this one? What ZFS datasets are created and how do we lay them out? We will answer to all those questions from this part of the blog post series. Let’s start right away with the partitioning method.
12 Best Free Linux Time Tracking Software
Time tracking software is a type of computer software that records time spent on tasks. This category of software can enable users to run billing reports, and prepare invoices for clients. The deployment of this software offers a new level of productivity to organizations, as it provides management with information on what time is spent by employees on different activities such as projects and tasks. This can help to measure productivity over time. This software is commonly used by professionals that charge clients by the hour such as accountants, solicitors, and freelancers. The generation of automatic invoices with minimal or no data entry removes the inconvenience of billing and invoicing clients, and improves efficiency.
Educational Distribution Escuelas Linux Releases 6.9. What's New.
After almost a month of development since the prior Escuelas Linux 6.8, we have the latest Escuelas Linux 6.9 available. This release brings some apps aligned with the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the world.
Recent comments
2 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago
21 hours 18 min ago