Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, LINUX Unplugged, and This Week in Linux (TWIL)
mintCast 337 – Bread Winner
First up, in our Wanderings, Dale’s been driving, Dann’s been migrating, Leo’s been checking out the beta, Tony Hughes spreads the car love, Moss is doing double-duty distrohopping, Joe reads again
Our Fragmented Favorite | LINUX Unplugged 358
It's time to challenge some long-held assumptions.
Today's Btrfs is not yesterday's hot mess, but a modern battle-tested filesystem, and we'll prove it.
Plus our thoughts on Github dropping the term "master", and the changes Linux should make NOW to compete with commercial desktops.
This Week in Linux 106: Linux 5.7, SpaceX, Plasma 5.19, Mint vs Snaps, PineTab, Lenovo, System76
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got so much news it’s kind of ridiculous! We’ve got a new kernel release with Linux 5.7. SpaceX Used Linux to send NASA Astronauts into Orbit. KDE released the latest version of their Plasma desktop environment with Plasma 5.19. We’ve got a lot of hardware news this week because Pine64 announced that the PineTab is now available for PreOrder. Lenovo announced that they will certify their full ThinkPad line for Linux. System76 announced their New 12-Core AMD Ryzen powered laptop, the Serval. Linux Mint has been in the news with a controversial topic related to Snaps and Chromium. Destination Linux, a podcast that I co-host, had a livestream this week at the SouthEast LinuxFest conference. Peertube announced the release of version 2.2.0 which brings some much needed improvements to this YouTube alternative software. I found some really interesting projects that we’re going to talk about. The first being a project called Weylus, which lets you use a touchscreen tablet as a drawing tablet in Linux. The other being a Linux Distro with a python userland called Snakeware. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Desktop Searching – Week 34
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. Desktop search is a software application which searches the contents of computer files, rather than searching the internet. The purpose of this software is to enable the user to locate information on their computer. Typically, this data includes emails, chat logs, documents, contact lists, graphics files, as well as multimedia files including video and audio. Searching a hard disk can be painfully slow, especially bearing in mind the large storage capacities of modern hard disks. To ensure considerably better performance, desktop search engines build and maintain an index database. Populating this database is a system intensive activity. Consequently, desktop search engines will carry out indexing when the computer is not being used.
Ubuntu Server Vs. Desktop: What’s the difference?
For quite some time, Ubuntu has held the position of being the most popular Linux Operating System in the market. To ensure it keeps this status and keep customers coming back, Ubuntu comes in several variations. The first is that Ubuntu comes in two flavors; Ubuntu Stable release and Ubuntu (LTS) Long Term Support iteration. It splits further into Ubuntu Cloud, Core, Kylin, Desktop, and Ubuntu Server. Let’s focus on Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu desktop for now and look at the difference between the two.
