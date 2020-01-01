GNU/Linux Leftovers: Kernel, KDE/Qt, IBM/Fedora, Ubuntu
-
It's Looking Like FSGSBASE Support Might Finally Land In Linux 5.9
It's looking like the Linux kernel support for the FSGSBASE instruction that has been present since Intel "Ivy Bridge" CPUs might finally see mainlining with Linux 5.9.
FSGSBASE is the instruction that can help with the performance of some workloads. FSGSBASE can help a variety of workloads including context switch heavy workloads and software like Java. In our past testing of the FSGSBASE patches we found it helped performance by ~3%.
-
Google Summer of Code 2020 - Week 2
Last week, I did not manage to work as much as I should, because I was not feeling very well. Now that I am feeling better, I am trying to work more to compensate. This is the post that should have been written last week.
This week, I implemented the first version of the graph-layout-plugin for Rocs. For now, it supports only a force based graph layout algorithm, which is an adaption of the Fruchtermani-Reingold algorithm. The graph-layout-plugin can be found at Graph Document - Tools - Graph Layout. The user interface is the following.
[...]
How big should a square for a given graph be? Sincerely, I do not now. I came up with an heuristic, though. My heuristic finds a square big enough for one to be able to place a certain number of circles at positions chosen at random with uniform probability, with high probability of not having intersections between circles. Currently, I am using one circle for each vertex and for each edge. If random algorithm can succeed at placing this many circles without getting intersection, there should be enough space in the square so the graph layout algorithm can move nodes around easily.
-
Enrico Zini: Missing Qt5 designer library in cross-build development
While testing the cross-compiler, we noticed that the designer library was not being built.
The designer library is needed to build designer plugins, which allow loading, dynamically at runtime, .ui interface files that use custom widgets.
The error the customer got at runtime is: QFormBuilder was unable to create a custom widget of the class '…'; defaulting to base class 'QWidget'.
The library with the custom widget implementation was correctly linked, and indeed the same custom widget was used by the application in other parts of its interface not loaded via .ui files.
It turns out that it is not sufficient, and to load custom widgets automatically, QUiLoader wants to read their metadata from plugin libraries containing objects that implement the QDesignerCustomWidgetInterface interface.
Sadly, building such a library requires using QT += designer, and the designer library, that was not being built by Qt5's build system. This looks very much like a Qt5 bug.
-
How to virtually lead engaging technical presentations
Were you scheduled to lead a technical meet up at your company recently? I was supposed to lead a session last week around configuring Kafka for Reactive systems and had to rethink how I could successfully engage the audience with such a technical topic without being in the same room. Thankfully, it went very well, but it also has some unexpected moments. I put together a list of five things that I recommend you consider when preparing for your next virtual presentation so that you can keep your audience engaged and present yourself in the best manner possible.
[...]
You probably saw the video of the BBC reporter, whose children interrupted his broadcast from home. Most people understand the occasional interruption from children, but take the time to pause and usher them along so that you can continue the presentation. Allowing them to stay in the room causes more distraction when you are trying to communicate an important point.
Another example about why your background matters, is singer Charlie Puth’s performance for the One World: Together at Home live-stream concert. He sat in front of an unmade bed with piles of laundry. It was distracting and appeared unprofessional to the audience. Fans on Twitter accused him of laziness and having a lack of respect for the occasion.
-
Fedora Update Weeks 10–24
Other than that, there have been few major issues with packaging, with anything notable being rather minor. Some JavaScript packages were retired, so I’ve had to re-bundle them into some packages. While I dislike it, that seems to be a necessary evil with many JavaScript things these days. With python-xarray, a weird bug caused it to be unusable, but it was an easy fix. In Rawhide, a few other packages needed tweaks due to dependency changes, but these changes are pretty normal.
The only notable major thing has been updating fedora-obsolete-packages. In Fedora 30 and 31, python2-matplotlib was updated to the latest version, 2.2.5, but the obsoletion was for an older version, which prevented upgrades to Fedora 32. Also, I’ve held out on Fedora 30 for various reasons, and found several conflicts on upgrades due to retired python2-* packages. So I went through to find all of those, and added Obsoletes for all of them in the Fedora 31 and 32 versions of fedora-obsolete-packages.
-
Ubuntu Blog: Making the MAAS machine list fast with React
We have been transitioning the web interface for MAAS from AngularJS to React. One of the reasons for this is to make the interface faster.
The main page with performance issues is the list of machines. This list needs to be fast at displaying a few hundred machines at a bare minimum.
So what happens when you rebuild the page and discover it isn’t as fast as you need it to be?
This was our predicament. We knew React had a bunch of tools for increasing performance, some of which we had used sporadically.
Our first action could have been to throw all these tools at the page and see if that felt any better.
Instead, we decided to see if we could measure the page’s performance to figure out why it was slow.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 818 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
One of the areas where Intel has the leg up over AMD when it comes to open-source software support is on the BSD side where generally the likes of FreeBSD and DragonFlyBSD often exhibit better out-of-the-box support at launch. Here is a look at how DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD are running on the Core i9 10900K "Comet Lake" processor with Z490 motherboard. Tested for this article were the Core i9 10900K at stock speeds with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS MASTER motherboard. The BSD candidates for this testing were FreeBSD 12.1 and DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 as the latest stable releases for these two BSDs. Long story short, the support experience for this latest-generation Intel desktop platform was smooth: the only exception was the Ethernet not working out of the box, but that isn't surprising considering even on the Linux side 5.6 or newer is needed. But once plugging in a USB Ethernet adapter, it was off to the races in running DragonFlyBSD and FreeBSD on this i9-10900K box.
CSI kit for the RPi CM3 has FPGA for camera control
Vision Components’ $335 “VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI” for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module offers GbE, USB, 2x CSI, and an FPGA. It defaults to a 1MP, 120fps Omnivision module but supports up to 20MP modules German embedded vision vendor Vision Components has launched an adapter board for its VC MIPI camera modules that supports the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 or 3+. Designed for industrial-grade embedded vision systems,” the VC Embedded Vision Kit CMI is built around a VC Compute Module Interface Board with 2x MIPI-CSI-2 connectors that enable independent video inputs or stereo vision. The board is equipped with a programmable FPGA for individual image acquisition controls such as triggering.
Top stress tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Stress testing is used to check the system’s stability; this testing involves the creation of traffic that is more than normal operational capacity. There are many tools available open-source as well as paid, but we have identified the top 7 stressing tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 that will help in testing the availability of a system or a network. Also: Top 13 Password Cracking Tools in Kali Linux 2020.1 Top Wireless Attack tools in Kali Linux 2020.1
Recent comments
39 min 43 sec ago
2 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago