Last week, I did not manage to work as much as I should, because I was not feeling very well. Now that I am feeling better, I am trying to work more to compensate. This is the post that should have been written last week.

This week, I implemented the first version of the graph-layout-plugin for Rocs. For now, it supports only a force based graph layout algorithm, which is an adaption of the Fruchtermani-Reingold algorithm. The graph-layout-plugin can be found at Graph Document - Tools - Graph Layout. The user interface is the following.

How big should a square for a given graph be? Sincerely, I do not now. I came up with an heuristic, though. My heuristic finds a square big enough for one to be able to place a certain number of circles at positions chosen at random with uniform probability, with high probability of not having intersections between circles. Currently, I am using one circle for each vertex and for each edge. If random algorithm can succeed at placing this many circles without getting intersection, there should be enough space in the square so the graph layout algorithm can move nodes around easily.