Maintenance release: Godot 3.2.2 Godot contributors released the Godot 3.2 stable branch in January 2020 as a major update to our free and open source game engine. The main development effort then moved towards our future major version, Godot 4.0 (see Godot's Devblog for a preview of some things to come). But Godot 4.0 is still a long way off, and in the meantime we want to provide the best support possible to all Godot users, so the 3.2 branch is worked on in parallel and receives minor updates to fix bugs, improve usability and occasionally add some compatible features. We thus released Godot 3.2.1 in March 2020 with a focus on fixing the main issues surfaced in Godot 3.2. After fixing the most urgent issues in 3.2.1, we could take the time to add some new features to the 3.2 branch which we believe are important improvements to the Godot 3.2 experience (especially since we expect at least one year of development before 4.0 is released). Some of those features had already been partially implemented before the 3.2 release, but not merged to avoid delaying the release (any new feature involves new issues and a certain amount of time to improve and stabilize its implementation). This brings us to Godot 3.2.2 released today, which includes a number of big new features that have been merged and tested over the past few months, on top of the usual batch of bug fixes, usability enhancements, documentation and translation updates. Download Godot 3.2.2 now and read on about the changes in this update. Also: Godot Engine 3.2.2 is out with 2D batching for the GLES2 renderer

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Performance On Windows 10 vs. Six Linux Distributions As part of our Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U Linux benchmarking there have been multiple requests for showing how various Linux distributions run and perform with these exciting Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs. Here are some benchmarks not only looking at six Linux distributions but also the performance of Microsoft Windows 10 as was preloaded on the Lenovo Flex 5 15-inch 2-in-1. The Lenovo Flex 5 15-inch 2-in-1 laptop that I picked up for $599 USD was used for this round of testing. This laptop features the Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU with Vega graphics, 16GB of dual channel memory, 256GB SSD, and 14-inch 1080p display. It's quite a nice budget laptop with very great performance for the price. The operating systems tested for this comparison included...