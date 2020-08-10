Language Selection

LibreOffice 7.0: A week in stats

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 12th of August 2020 04:13:54 PM Filed under
LibO

One week ago, we announced LibreOffice 7.0, our brand new major release. It’s packed with new features, and has many improvements to compatibility and performance too. So, what has happened in the week since the announcement? Let’s check out some stats…

These are just stats for our official downloads page, of course – some Linux users will have acquired the new release via their distribution’s package repositories.

    Last week, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.0 with features such as OpenDocument Format 1.3 support and Vulkan GPU-based acceleration. The Document Foundation has now published some stats about the first week of availability, including the fact the new office suite has been downloaded 422,938 times.

    The figure which The Document Foundation has published only represents the stats from the official downloads page so the figure is probably a bit higher as Linux users will download the new version from their respective package managers instead. Only a portion of Linux distributions, however, will have switched to LibreOffice 7.0 because the bigger ones like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are still offering LibreOffice 6.4 in their latest distributions.

