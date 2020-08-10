Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, Unfettered Freedom, TLLTS and Noodlings
Destination Linux 186: Quality Control in Linux, System76 Keyboard & DLN Game Fest!
00:00 Intro
00:44 Welcome to DL186
01:06 Lower Deck
01:48 What Ryan has been up to
02:46 What Noah has been up to
07:11 What Michael has been up to
10:05 Digital Ocean https://do.co/dln
11:34 Community Feedback: Linux Mint’s System Reports
12:47 Noah’s suggestion to the Linux Foundation to help with Tech Support in Linux
13:59 What does the Linux Foundation do?
16:33 Send Us Feedback: comments@destinationlinux.org
17:06 News: System76 Reimagining The Keyboard
22:26 Security Advisory: Snapdragon Vulnerabilities (Android Users Need To Update)
25:21 Bitwarden https://bitwarden.com/dln
26:56 Topic of the Week: Quality Control in Linux (DLN Forum Thread)
41:21 DLN Game Fest on August 30th at 4PM Eastern!
43:48 Linux Gaming: Camp Canyonwood
45:18 Tip of the Week: /boot
47:17 ShellShock Added to DLN Game Fest by Patron Request
48:19 Software Spotlight: ProtonMail Bridge
48:52 Become a Patron of Destination Linux
50:15 DLN Store https://dlnstore.com
50:39 Join the DLN Community! (Ryan made Noah give up on the \being hip\ stuff this week lol)
52:14 More Great Content at DestinationLinux.Network
52:33 Journey itself . . .
52:39 Preview of the Patron Post Show
FLOSS Weekly 591: PLATO & The Rise of Cyberculture - Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations
P.L.A.T.O. is an acronym for Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations. Before the internet, there was the PLATO system which was not only computer-based education but, surprisingly, the first online community. Doc Searls talks with Shawn Powers and Brian Dear who was the author of Friendly Orange Glow which is the first book on PLATO. The book discusses the importance of PLATO. PLATO was the original incubator for social computing: instant messaging, chat rooms, message forums, the world's first online newspaper, and so much more. PLATO also created flat-panel gas plasma displays and was one of the first systems with touch panels built-in to the screen. They discuss how PLATO and the rise of the cyberculture and the internet were due to the "Hacker Method" an agreement among early developers to share and have open code.
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 2 - FSF Elects President, Emacs 27.1, Mozilla Layoffs, HBO Drops Linux
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software. On this freedom-packed episode: 0:00 - Intro 1:27 - Free Software Foundation finally elects a new president.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 870
samsung chromebook review, developing on chromebook, arduino, keypad programming
Noodlings | BIOS Games Serving the NDI™ Plugin
18 Episodes… 18 is a fun number. Divisible by 2, 3, 6 and 9. The age you can vote in the United States.
Android Leftovers
Tiny module and dev kit run RT Linux on STM32MP1
Exor’s 25.4 x 25.4mm, extended temp “NanoSOM nS02” module runs real-time Linux and its XPlatform industrial IoT software on a soldered, 800MHz STM32MP157 with up to 1GB DDR3L and 32GB eMMC. An “OpenHMI nS02” dev kit with 5-inch touchscreen is optional. Italian embedded technology firm Exor Embedded has launched a NanoSOM nS02 module that runs real-time Linux on the new 800MHz version of ST’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 based STM32MP157. As with the recent, Apollo Lake based, FPGA-enabled GigaSOM GS01 module, Exor announced the product with Arrow, which will be distributing the module and an OpenHMI nS02 Development Kit (see farther below).
Endless OS 3.8.5
Endless OS 3.8.5 was released for existing users today, August 10th, 2020. Downloadable images for new users will be available in the next few days.
Linspire 9.0 Released
Today our development team is excited to announce the release of Linspire 9.0; packed with a TON of improvements and security updates, this is a major update that we’ve been working hard to get out to our faithful users. The global pandemic has delayed its release, but the development team has worked diligently and meticulously behind-the-scenes over the past few months, fine-tuning every detail of what is widely considered to be the premier Linux desktop on the market today. The Linspire 9.0 series will be the last one featuring the 18.04 LTS codebase; upcoming Linspire X will be based on the 20.04 LTS code and kernel. Also: Linspire 9.0 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Linux 5.4 LTS
