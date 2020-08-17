Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, mintCast and More
-
Destination Linux 187: The Future of Computing with Jill Bryant Ryniker
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.
-
Bed: Incredibly Simple Modal Text Editor Written In Bash
Generally when people want a text editor they'll go with one of the standard solutions like Vim, Emacs, VS code or any of the other existing solutions but have you ever considered making something custom for yourself, something that takes pieces of all your favourite text editors and puts them into one complete package.
-
2020-08-19 | Linux Headlines 190
Guardicore warns of a cryptominer spreading across the Internet, Nextcloud aims at the enterprise market with new security features, and the latest update to Kali Linux preps a switch to Zsh.
-
FLOSS Weekly 592: Hyperledger Update - Open Source Blockchain Software Initiative
Hyperledger is an open-source community focused on developing a suite of stable frameworks, tools, and libraries for enterprise-grade blockchain deployments. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk with Brian Behlendorf, the executive director of Hyperledger. They discuss the growth of Hyperledger since the last time Brian was on the show. Open source started with operating systems 20 years ago, but now it is stretching into different domains. One of those ways is in public health. They discuss the Linux Foundation of public health, which sustains open-source software to help public health authorities (PHAs) combat COVID-19 and future epidemics. They also ask Brian about how the Mozilla Foundation Model compares to Linux Foundation.
-
mintCast 341.5 – Don’t Cross the Streams
1:27 Linux Innards
29:12 Vibrations from the Ether
47:56 Check This Out
55:30 Outro
In our Innards section, we talk OBS (Open Broadcaster Software)
-
Podcatcher Play-off | LINUX Unplugged 367
We round up the best podcast clients for your Linux desktop, mobile, and the web.
Plus we announce the official Jupiter Broadcasting Matrix server, share some great picks, and a thought-provoking email.
-
