Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, mintCast and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of August 2020 08:52:59 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Going Linux #395 · Listener Feedback

    Bill is still on Manjaro! The Ubuntu MATE Guide is now available online. We answer questions about MeWe, dual booting, fresh install, replacing a sheet feed scanner, System76, Crossover, and LibreOffice spell check.

  • mintCast 342 – Security Theater

    We would like to welcome Owen Peery to the team. He’s our new editor!

    1:40 Wanderings
    46:32 News
    1:05:05 Security
    1:22:05 Outro

    First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been testing out a new keyboard, Tony Hughes tries to remove a finger (again), Joe has been soldering and reading, Moss has been adding more distros,

    Then, in our news, Pinta, Lutris and Mozilla

    In security, we talk security recommendations and the NSA

  • The Best is Yet to Come | LINUX Unplugged 368

    It's a new day for Jupiter Broadcasting and the show, we share our big news.

    Plus our plan to help make a difference in free software, and we reunite with some old friends.

  • WESA BACK! | Coder Radio 376

    We reboot the show to capture Mike's love of coupons and update you on what we have been up to recently since the show's fake demise.

  • The New Show 10: The Smell of Arm

    What the rise of Arm means for Linux users, security vs convenience, having too much choice, and Dan’s favourite candle.

  • DT Does It Live

    A random live stream to see if I can live stream since I recently distrohopped. I might talk a little about GNU/Linux and GNU/Life. So hangout and ask questions. If they aren't completely asinine, I might attempt to answer them.

Parted Magic Distro Drops 32-Bit Support, Now Powered by Linux 5.8 and OverlayFS

It’s been three months since the last Parted Magic update and the new version (2020_08_23) is here with some major changes. First and foremost, this is the first release of the disk partitioning distribution that no longer offers support for 32-bit computers. The 32-bit kernel has been removed due to an initramfs size limitation in syslinux. Moreover, both 32 and 64 entries were removed from the boot menu as only 64-bit is now supported. Read more

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2 Released with More OpenPGP Improvements

Coming a month after Thunderbird 78.1, the Thunderbird 78.2 release is here to further improve the recent OpenPGP implementation, which lets users send encrypted emails with ease. In Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2, saved drafts are now encrypted by default when OpenPGP is enabled, encrypted email is now send even if the email address contains uppercase characters, and automatic signing for encrypted messages now works in more scenarios. Read more

