How was Linux Australia coerced to change stance on Jacob Appelbaum?
We've recently read that Debian Developer Russell Coker spread the vendetta against Jacob Appelbaum from Debian to Linux Australia. It is a vendetta that has spread through the entire free software community in a manner not unlike coronavirus.
Shortly after that, on 22 June 2016, Linux Australia publicly stated they would wait for the matter to become clearer before deciding if any response was necessary.
Eight days later, on 1 July 2016, Linux Australia published a long email publicly denouncing Jacob Appelbaum. They reached the decision to do that in just eight days, but four years later, the situation hasn't actually changed: not one person ever filed a police complaint against Appelbaum.
blackmail
What forces influenced Linux Australia to set their principles aside?
Fellowship has a lot of experience of these things and we want to put them in the open.
[...]
Many large free software organizations have been infiltrated by companies like Google. This means there are Google employees who are members and sometimes board members in non-profit organizations like Linux Australia. If one of these companies decided that Jacob Appelbaum is bad for business, their employees would have been ordered to make the kill.
Corporate infiltrators rarely reveal when they are acting on company orders like this. Remember the Google motto: don't get caught doing evil.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 782 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux 5.10, Linux 5.9, LiFT and Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC 2020)
Python Programming
Sparky 2020.08 Special Editions
Special editions of Sparky 2020.08 GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue released. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 24, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.7.10 (5.8.3 & 5.9-rc2 in Sparky unstable repos) • added Memory Test and Hardware Detection to the live config • installed qt5ct + added qt5ct config to Openbox & Xfce desktops • GCC 9 removed; the default compiler is GCC 10 now • Xfce 4.14 • Firefox 79.0 • LibreOffice 7.0.1~rc1 • VLC 3.0.11 • Calamares 3.2.24 • removed packages from GameOver iso: balder2d, crrcsim, flare, frozen-bubble • added new packages to GameOver iso: gamemode • small improvements
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Gcolor3, GNOME 3.38 Beta 2 and More
Recent comments
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 28 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago