4MLinux 33.2 released.

This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.53. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.13, and PHP 7.4.8 (see this post for more details).

You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).

Stasiek Michalski wins the race for the openSUSE Board

The openSUSE Ad-hoc Board Election is now concluded. Stasiek Michalski has been elected to join the openSUSE Board. The complete result is as follows: Stasiek Michalski — 160 votes Pierre Böckmann — 70 votes 234 out of 510 eligible members have cast their vote in this election. We recorded 4 blank votes. Read more

Review: BunsenLabs Linux Lithium

BunsenLabs Linux is a distribution offering a lightweight and easily customizable Openbox desktop. The BunsenLabs distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch which gives the project access to a vast collection of software packages. Bunsen's latest release is called Lithium (the project uses element names in place of version numbers) and is based on Debian 10 "Buster". Lithium now automatically updates the application menu when new software is installed and includes a range of Broadcom wireless drivers to help users get on-line. The distribution now ships with a dark theme by default and the project's welcome window script has been streamlined to get the system up and running faster. Bunsen should now work with Secure Boot systems. BunsenLabs is available in two builds. One is a 1.2GB ISO file for 64-bit (x86_64) computers while the other is a 651MB ISO for 32-bit systems. The second ISO is quite a bit smaller in order to allow it to fit on a CD. Booting from the project's install media brings up a menu asking if we would like to boot into a live desktop environment or launch the system installer. The live mode is available in three flavours (normal, failsafe, and running from RAM) while the installer can be launched in graphical or text mode. Taking the live option brings up a graphical desktop, powered by the Openbox window manager. Once we arrive at the desktop a welcome window appears. This window gives us a few quick tips on using desktop shortcut keys, provides us with the live environment's password, and tells us how to use the command line to change our keyboard's layout. We are also told we can quickly access the application menu by right-clicking on the desktop. Finally, we are told that to run the system installer we need to restart the computer and select an install option from the boot menu; the installer is not available through the live session. Read more

Linux 5.9 RC3 

You all know the drill by now - another week, another rc.

A fair number of small fixes all over here, with a lot of noise spread
out fairly evenly due to the "fallhtough" comment conversion.

But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread
background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb,
others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm
fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too)

And misc changes elsewhere.

On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one
of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's
likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking
pull this past week).

So go out and test.

             Linus
Read more Also: Linux 5.9-rc3 Is A "Pretty Calm" Release

GNOME: Arc Menu, Evolution, GSoC and Games

  • Arc Menu 48 Released with 3 New Menu Layouts + More

    Arc Menu is one the best GNOME extensions available — and it just got even better! A brand new version of Arc Menu has been released (version 48 for those keeping count) and it sees the app launcher alternative level up in several areas — and yes, before you ask, it includes new menu layouts. I want to start off by highlighting the revamped Settings dialog new in this update. Arc’s developers have redesigned the various config panels to better conform to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). This naturally enhances usability by bringing order and consistency in, for example, the placing of toggles and switches, the use of a sidebar, cleaner layout of options, and so on. But it’s the 3 new menu layouts included in this revision that most of you will be excited about. These include two ‘full screen’ ones: “Raven Extended” and “Dashboard”. The latter was added for ‘GNOME Purists’ who want something as immersive as GNOME Shell’s default full-screen app launcher, but with the configurability offered by an extension.

  • Ujjwal Kumar: Google Summer of Code 2020

    It has been a great journey working on the libhandy project both challenge wise and outcome wise. My project requirement was to implement an adaptive version of Grid widget and I’m happy to say that the frame has successfully been laid out. The widget is not yet in its final shape and is still under a thorough review process and surely will need some bug fixes to reach a stable form. That being said, I believe it can be used to fiddle around and discover more use cases for it. The latest code for the same is available at this branch.

  • How Does it work, A Full guide for EteSync module in Gnome Evolution app

    Welcome, in the past months I’ve been working on an EteSync module for Evolution so EteSync users can add their account to Evolution and mange all their data from there. EteSync, it is a secure, end to-end encrypted and FLOSS sync solution for your contacts, calendars and tasks. Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality. You can see all my past posts from here if you want to know more about the module. This is basically a tutorial on how to use the EteSync module in Evolution. It should be simple and covering all of the important stuff that you’ll need to do to manage your data in your EteSync account.

  • GNOME Games: Final submission

    !369 (merged): Refactoring old code by making a new Core interface and RetroCore class. These are used to generalizes all interactions that are related to firmware. Where RetroCore is an implementation class of Core interface. FirmwareManager class is for organizing checksums verification through Core/RetroCore when a game requiring a firmware is run by the runner. !405 (merged): Made a Firmware interface and a RetroFirmware class that moves all the functions and information needed by firmware from FirmareManager to itself. By doing this, the Core interface is used to make firmware objects, FirmwareManager manages firmware objects, and the firmware object runs checksum verification and contains all information related to that firmware. !408: Some minor changes to how checksum verification takes place to be more efficient. Added methods to FirmwareManager that handle addition and removal of firmware along with methods that listed all supported firmware and methods to check whether the file being added is a supported firmware or not. !411 (merged): Since both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums will be mandatory by a commit in !408, present core descriptor files needed to be updated to have both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums.

