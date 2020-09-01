Audiocasts/Shows: Unfettered Freedom, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly
-
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 5 - Blender, Thunderbird, 2FA, Linux Apps, Hurricane Laura
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software. On this freedom-packed episode: 0:00 - Intro 2:00 - Blender 2.90 is an impressive release.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 873
chrome books and linux, opensuse, 3d printing, uefi
-
FLOSS Weekly 594: PIP and the Python Package Index - Open Source Language, Package Installer, Programming Python
PIP is the package installer for Python. You can use pip to install packages from the Python Package Index and other indexes. It is the most downloaded package on the Python Package Index. Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb talk with the project manager of PIP, Sumana Harihareswara who is also a comedian and owner of Changest Consulting. Changest Consulting is a short-term project management services for free and open source software projects. They also talk with software developer, and release manager of pip, Pradyun Gedam. They discuss the new changes that are coming to pip in the future and why those changes are important. Including changes to the pip dependency resolver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 940 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Rugged GMSL2 cam kit targets Jetson AGX Xavier
E-con’s 2MP, HD “STURDeCAM20” camera offers a MIPI-CSI-2 to GMSL2 interface and IP67 protection and is available in a $699 kit for the Jetson AGX Xavier with 15-meter coaxial cable and FAKRA connectors. In 2018, E-con Systems launched a 3.4-megapixel NileCAM30 camera and Nvidia Jetson TX2 kit claimed to be the world’s fastest camera to use the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) standard. Now, it has introduced a STURDeCAM20 camera and STURDeCAM20_CUXVR kit for Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier Developers Kit that uses the next-gen GMSL2 interface. Like E-Con’s SurveilsQUAD camera system for the AGX Xavier, th STURDeCAM20 has 2-megapixel, HD resolution and a MIPI-CSI-2 link.
HP’s Powerful New Laptops Are Certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
I’ll warn you up front that these portable powerhouses aren’t cheap — prices start from $1,989 — but these machines are now available to buy full certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS across a mesmerisingly mammoth range of configurations. While I’m not familiar with HP workstations their marketing reliably informs me that the Z-series Fury line is built to shoulder workloads from data scientists, engineers, and creative professionals. I.e. these notebooks are designed to do more than help you just couch-stalk old crushes on Facebook.
Recent comments
2 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 29 sec ago
14 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago
1 day 51 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago