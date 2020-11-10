Audiocasts/Shows: Elementary OS, mintCast, "I Will Not Watch These Linux YouTubers" by Derek Taylor
Wow! elementary OS 6 Dark Mode is Looking Gorgeous [Preview of the Early Build]
elementary OS 6 is still under development and this is a look at the early builds. Please keep in mind that a lot can change by the actual release.
mintCast 347.5 – Sensational Silverback – mintCast
In our Innards section, we cover our experiences with the flavors of Ubuntu 20.10!
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
I Will Not Watch These Linux YouTubers
In this rant, I talk about why I don't watch much Linux YouTube content. I talk about three categories of YouTubers that I especially take issue with, and how these kinds of YouTubers are completely missing the mark with their coverage of Linux.
