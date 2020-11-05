The Translation Table Maps (TTM) video memory management code used within the Linux kernel by DRM drivers such as Nouveau and Radeon/AMDGPU is seeing some improvements with the forthcoming Linux 5.11 kernel cycle.
Covered last week was new TTM allocator code being merged to DRM-Next ahead of December's Linux 5.11 merge window. That new TTM page allocator code can yield 3~5x faster page allocations though it's looking like the real-world impact will be minimal at least from the AMD tests thus far.
We at The Linux Foundation (LF) work to develop secure software in our foundations and projects, and we also work to secure the infrastructure we use. But we’re all human, and mistakes can happen.
[...]
For example, security researcher Hanno Böck recently alerted us that some of the retired linuxfoundation.org service subdomains were left delegated to some cloud services, making them potentially vulnerable to a subdomain takeover. Once we were alerted to that, the LF IT Ops Team quickly worked to eliminate the problem and will also be working on a way to monitor and alert about such problems in the future. We thank Hanno for alerting us!
Today, at its annual flagship conference, the Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF), the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), announced three new corporate members – Intel and SUSE, joining as gold members, and Diffblue at the silver level. FINOS also announced today the launch of its Associate Member Program and three inaugural associate members, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR), InterWork Alliance(IWA), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
“From big tech to financial institutions, from regulators to fintech vendors, we are bringing together a community that is actively contributing valuable IP and sweat equity because it has now realized how the ‘open source way’ has the concrete potential to solve long standing challenges in this industry and beyond,” said Gabriele Columbro, executive director, FINOS.
[...]
You may already be familiar with code coverage, which shows you which lines of code execute. Code coverage is usually applied to tests to find out which code is actually being tested and which code isn’t.
Nightly Rust already supports another kind of source code coverage, commonly called gcov, which relies on debug info to map from LLVM IR to lines of source code. Instrumentation is then added in the LLVM backend during code generation to count how many times each line is run.
However, since LLVM doesn’t know exactly how Rust code is structured, there’s a lot lost in the translation between Rust source and LLVM IR. Line-level granularity is sometimes too coarse, and debug info can be unreliable, especially when building in release mode. The result is coverage reports that only show an approximation of what code actually executed.
Source-based code coverage instrumentation is applied by the Rust compiler, not LLVM. This instrumentation is more precise because it's being done in MIR, which holds a mapping between the original Rust source code and the control-flow graph of the program.
That means things like short-circuited conditionals, closures, and match guards are all precisely counted. And since instrumentation counters are injected as regular MIR statements, the compiler can further optimize the program without affecting coverage results.
In October there were 202 alerts generated, resulting in 25 regression bugs being filed on average 4.4 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the second edition of the new format for the performance sheriffing newsletter! In last month’s newsletter I shared details of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested in the latest results for these you can find them summarised below, or (if you have access) you can view them in detail on our full dashboard. As sheriffing efficiency is so important to the prevention of shipping performance regressions to users, I will include these metrics in each month’s newsletter.
In my previous blog post, I discussed an ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) implementation for doing local data analysis within Mozilla in a standardized way. That work provided us with a straightforward way of consuming data from various sources and standardizing it to conform to the expected structure for pre-built analysis scripts.
Today, not only are we using this ETL (called PerftestETL) locally, but also in our CI system! There, we have a tool called Perfherder which ingests data created by our tests in CI so that we can build up visualizations and dashboards like Are We Fast Yet (AWFY). The big benefit that this new ETL system provides here is that it greatly simplifies the path to getting from raw data to a Perfherder-formatted datum. This lets developers ignore the data pre-processing stage which isn’t important to them. All of this is currently available in our new performance testing framework MozPerftest.
Hello. We’re the Firefox Content Design team. We’ve actually met before, but our name then was the Firefox Content Strategy team.
Why did we change our name to Content Design, you ask? Well, for a few (good) reasons.
[...]
We are designers, and our material is content. Content can be words, but it can be other things, too, like layout, hierarchy, iconography, and illustration. Words are one of the foundational elements in our design toolkit — similar to color or typography for visual designers — but it’s not always written words, and words aren’t created in a vacuum. Our practice is informed by research and an understanding of the holistic user journey. The type of content, and how content appears, is something we also create in close partnership with UX designers and researchers.
Over the last year, Mozilla has decided to shut down the IRC network and replace it with a more modern platform. To my greatest delight, the Matrix ecosystem has been selected among all the possible replacements. For those who might not know Matrix, it's a modern, decentralized protocol, using plain HTTP JSON-formatted endpoints, well-documented, and it implements both features that are common in recent messaging systems (e.g. file attachments, message edits and deletions), as well as those needed to handle large groups (e.g. moderation tools, private rooms, invite-only rooms).
In this post I reflect on my personal history of writing chat bots, and then present a panel of features that the bot has, some user-facing ones, some others that embody what I esteem to be a sane, well-behaved Matrix bot.
[...]
It is quite common in teams to set up regular standup meetings, where everyone in the team announces what they've been working on in the last few days or week. It also strikes me as important for personal recognition, including towards management, to be able to show off (just a bit!) what you've accomplished recently, and to remember this when times are harder (see also Julia Evans' blog post on the topic).
There's a Botzilla module for this. Every time someone starts a message with confession:, then everything after the colon will be saved in a database (...wait for it!). Then, all the confessions are displayed on the Histoire website, with one message feed per user. Note it is possible to send confessions privately to Botzilla (that doesn't affect the frontend though, which is open and public to all!), or in a public channel. Public channels somehow equate to team members, so channels also get their own pages on the frontend.
Software: GNOME Tracker, 22120, Systemd, Pidgin and Cockpit
In previous post we looked at the Semantic Web, the semantic desktop, and how it can be that after 20 years of development, most desktop search engines still provide little more than keyword matching in your files.
History shows that the majority of users aren’t excited by star ratings, manual tagging or inference. App developers mostly don’t want to converge on a single database, especially if the first step is to relinquish control of their database schema.
So where do we go from here? Let’s first take a look at what happened in search outside the desktop world in the last 20 years.
22120 is a tool to save your browser history as an offline archive, available for Linux, Microsoft Windows and macOS. Currently, it only supports Chrome-based web browsers, but its developer is investigating making this work for Firefox too.
Systemd 247-RC2 is primarily driven by various fixes that landed the past few weeks but there is also now a FixedRandomDelay= boolean setting for timer units to keep the same randomized delay for that given service, socket units now support Timestamping= with us/ns/off values, and SYSTEMD_SECCOMP=0 can be set as an environment variable for systemd-nspawn to turn off all seccomp filtering. Those are the lingering last minute items on top of all the feature changes in 247-rc1. There has also been HWDB additions such as for the HP ZBook Studio G5 keyboard and Dell microphone mute hotkey, documentation updates, and updates for the systemd tests.
For our November “Community Choice” Project of the Month (based on August vote), the community elected Pidgin IM, a universal instant messaging (IM) program.
Pidgin IM lets you log in to accounts on multiple chat networks simultaneously, and is compatible with several chat networks out of the box, including Google Talk, Jabber/XMPP, MSN Messenger, Yahoo!, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, IRC and more.
We caught up with project maintainer and lead developer Gary Kramlich as he shared some thoughts about the project’s history, purpose, and direction.
I am often asked, "What is your favorite window manager?" or "What is the best window manager?" Well, I thought I would give my opinion, even though I don't speak in this video. I just let the window manager do all the talking.
Recently I looked at an app called z lua which learns how you navigate your linux file system but it's not the only linux tool that does, another one that's a little bit older is called autojump and like fasd it learns how you navigate your linux file system whenever you run cd.
Call me weird, but I LOVE benchmarking all my Linux PCs, and I constantly use Phoronix Test Suite because it's a consistent, scalable and flexible piece of software for benchmarking EVERY aspect of your computer (games too!)
While looking around for some sort of dashboard to keep an eye on my Linux servers, I came across Rudder. Rudder allows you to keep track of all your Linux installations, and even force changes to make your servers meet compliance requirements for your organization. In this video, I'll go over the process of setting up the server and agent components, as well as an overview and my thoughts.
This week we get crafty, discuss if Ubuntu is still exciting, bring you some command line love, round up all your wonderful feedback and visit ThinkPad corner.
It’s Season 13 Episode 34 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
There is plenty of cheap 5V or 3.3V USB to TTL debug boards used to access the serial console and/or program boards, but FTDI FT2232H based Tigard open-source hardware board does much more than that as it supports multiple protocols, multiple voltages for hardware hacking & debugging.
The developer explains Tigard can be used as a drop-in replacement for dozens of other hardware tools based on FTDI chips and includes native support OpenOCD, FlashROM, and more.
The custom setup oscillates the cup pyramids back and forth under the power of a stepper motor, belt, and magnet assembly under the table. These magnets pull on corresponding magnets attached to the bottom of each cup, causing them to slide “like magic” on top of an acrylic surface.
Palowski’s system is controlled by an Arduino Nano with a rotary encoder and OLED interface. As shown in the video below, both sides of the table are motorized in the same manner for a two-player challenge!
Raspberry Pi is today the most ubiquitous name in Single-Board Computer (SBC) products. It’s cheap, widely available and popular with DIY enthusiasts as well as serious IoT makers. This has created a niche for identical SBCs which can improve on the Pi specs to build flexible, long-lasting products, yet retain their familiar form factor and compatibility with Raspberry Pi projects.
The Arduino Science Journal is a mobile application that allows anyone to conduct scientific experiments by measuring the surrounding world with sensors, documenting and comparing data, developing and validating hypotheses, and taking notes. The app and all learning materials are free, open source, and available for download on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and starting from today on Huawei App Gallery.
The Arduino Science Journal encourages students to explore how the world works, record data, document observations, and experiment like a real scientist — all through their mobile device, providing in effect a pocket-sized science lab!
LibreTaxi is the best open-source Uber alternative by far without Uber's limitations
While Uber is under fire in several countries from angry taxi companies and taxi drivers especially in Europe and Turkey, It's hard to keep Uber up and running because of legal constrains and lockdown. But with an open-source solution that anyone can install and run, there might be an answer to such problems.
LibreTaxi is an open-source completely free of charge Uber alternative which allows user to use a commonly used Telegram messaging application to request a taxi nearby with simple few clicks.
The whole system works as a Telegram intelligent bot, making a use of Telegram's messaging potential as a successful messaging app like instant messaging, push notification, maps and geolocation integration and all mobile devices support.
Looking to bolster the businesses of partners, Red Hat introduced Red Hat Renewals Intelligence, part of Red Hat’s Partner Renewals Engagement Program, a platform that puts at the fingertips of distributors, resellers and solution providers the information they need to retain clients and grow those accounts.
What opportunities and challenges will operators face when it comes to deploying virtualized radio access networks (vRANs) in their 4G infrastructures and their planned 5G implementations? How will container and cloud-native technologies impact vRAN plans?
Heavy Reading explored these issues in a recent survey sponsored by Red Hat. The topic and survey results were discussed in a webinar, available on-demand here.
The survey finds an accelerating rate at which telecommunications service providers (telcos) will move to 5G, with its lower-latency service, higher bandwidth, and massive Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. Respondents expect 5G penetration to significantly increase in their respective carrier networks and the solutions to be cloud-native. Not much of the 5G vRAN infrastructure is containerized today, but nearly 75% of respondents believe that at least half of their 5G vRAN infrastructure will be containerized in two years. The data also indicates that 4G implementations will peak in two years, but at a somewhat reduced level because operators will start transitioning from 4G to 5G, even as they replace older 3G with 4G.
This is the second half of a two-part article about multitenancy with the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) on WildFly. In Part 1, I showed you how to implement multitenancy using a database. In Part 2, I’ll show you how to implement multitenancy using a schema and the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) on WildFly. You’ll learn how to implement JPA’s CurrentTenantIdentifierResolver and MultiTenantConnectionProvider interfaces, and how to use JPA’s persistence.xml file to configure the required classes based on these interfaces.
The network role supports two providers: NetworkManager(nm) and initscripts. For CentOS/RHEL 6, we only use initscripts as providers. For CentOS/RHEL 7+, we use initscripts and nm as providers. Various networking profiles can be configured via customized Ansible module. Several tasks will run for host networking setup, including but not limited to, package installation, starting/enabling services. Network role CI system consists of Tox running unit tests and Test-harness running integration tests. When we use Tox to run unit tests, we can check code formatting using Python Black, check YAML files formatting etc. Integration tests run in internal OpenShift, watch configured GitHub repositories for PRs, check out new PR, run all testing playbooks against all configured images, fresh machine for every test playbook, sets statuses of PR and uploads results. For better testing efficiency, in some playbooks, we can call internal Ansible modules instead of role to skip redundant tasks, we can also group Ansible modules into blocks for more targeted unit testing. Furthermore, there are helper scripts to get coverage from integration tests via Ansible, basic unit for argument parsing, additional helper files for assertion/test setup/logging.
My second mentor did not actually know that I had selected him as my guiding beacon during what was a very challenging and confusing time for me. I had been sent to Asia to build up the corporate network and migrate whatever email systems and collaboration tools they had over to Lotus Notes. I was stationed in Bangkok with my family and had 16 countries to look after. Even though I had been working with some of them online, it was a completely different ballgame to be out there in the sticks, looking at a server in a shower cabinet and having to fix it. I was building up a data center as part of the global infrastructure, working in teams with local sysadmins. These were guys who were used to being king of the hill, and now I gently had to demote them to checking log files without any admin access to the servers. In addition to the hands-on technical work, I was also the IT manager for Asia, and while I am a pretty social person, I had much to learn about culture and management.
That’s when I met Liam, the production plant manager in Singapore. He was a down-to-earth character who knew every nook and cranny of his enormous technical plant. He would walk to the local food court and get his lunch, as opposed to other managers that had their secretaries bring their lunch to the (managers-only) lunchroom. Liam talked to everyone and was adamant when it came to crew safety. He was a hardworking professional with high demands, and yet there was a very human side to everything he did. If there was a problem, he was there, on the ground, talking with people, helping out, discussing, reviewing. Everyone had the greatest respect for him, but they were also not afraid to make their voice heard. The executive board would send him to production plants all over the world whenever things needed fixing or when they had bought a new plant—as had been the case in Singapore, where he had now been for a few years.
Fedora stakeholders and the folks at Red Hat have been discussing the idea of having a "lightly maintained" package repository (or some RPM metadata otherwise to indicate such light maintenance) for packages that are either very new, not receiving much packaging attention, or simply used as a build dependency for other packages.
For the past two months there has been this FESCo ticket around the idea of having a new repository for serving "lightly maintained" packages. In this context it's about packages that are used just as dependencies for other packages but unlikely to be used at scale, packages with open security vulnerabilities that go left unaddressed, or are just more "raw" than accustomed for Fedora packaging standards. This could be either a separate Fedora repository (remember the days of Fedora Extras?) that might be disabled by default or otherwise indicated the package status via RPM metadata.
It has been several weeks since the Community Outreach Revamp launched. Within these weeks, we have made some productive steps. To learn more about the initial proposal and start up process, you can take a look at the wiki page that contains all the details. Also, make sure to check out the previous updates we have published on the Community Blog.
In order to keep everything in one place and track progress easily the co-leads, Mariana and Sumantro, have created a Trello board to organize ongoing tasks. The Trello board will help the Temporary Task Force (TTF) and the other Teams and contributors involved in the Revamp coordinate with each other.
Amidst the Fedora 33 Release, Fedora Women’s Day, Outreachy application period and preparation of Virtual Release Parties; it has been a busy October. With all that going on, we still managed to cover significant ground.
