Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation TTM Multihop + Intel Keem Bay Display Support Queued For Linux 5.11 - Phoronix The Translation Table Maps (TTM) video memory management code used within the Linux kernel by DRM drivers such as Nouveau and Radeon/AMDGPU is seeing some improvements with the forthcoming Linux 5.11 kernel cycle. Covered last week was new TTM allocator code being merged to DRM-Next ahead of December's Linux 5.11 merge window. That new TTM page allocator code can yield 3~5x faster page allocations though it's looking like the real-world impact will be minimal at least from the AMD tests thus far.

OpenZFS 2.0-RC6 Released With More Fixes For ZFS On Linux / FreeBSD Just one week after OpenZFS 2.0-RC5, a sixth release candidate is now available for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently geared for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

How to report security vulnerabilities to the Linux Foundation - The Linux Foundation We at The Linux Foundation (LF) work to develop secure software in our foundations and projects, and we also work to secure the infrastructure we use. But we’re all human, and mistakes can happen. [...] For example, security researcher Hanno Böck recently alerted us that some of the retired linuxfoundation.org service subdomains were left delegated to some cloud services, making them potentially vulnerable to a subdomain takeover. Once we were alerted to that, the LF IT Ops Team quickly worked to eliminate the problem and will also be working on a way to monitor and alert about such problems in the future. We thank Hanno for alerting us!

FINOS Expands Financial Services Open Source Ecosystem with Six New Members and Creation of Associate Member Program for Nonprofits - The Linux Foundation Today, at its annual flagship conference, the Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF), the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), announced three new corporate members – Intel and SUSE, joining as gold members, and Diffblue at the silver level. FINOS also announced today the launch of its Associate Member Program and three inaugural associate members, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR), InterWork Alliance(IWA), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). “From big tech to financial institutions, from regulators to fintech vendors, we are bringing together a community that is actively contributing valuable IP and sweat equity because it has now realized how the ‘open source way’ has the concrete potential to solve long standing challenges in this industry and beyond,” said Gabriele Columbro, executive director, FINOS.

Mozilla: Rust, Performance, UX and Botzilla Source-based code coverage in nightly | Inside Rust Blog You may already be familiar with code coverage, which shows you which lines of code execute. Code coverage is usually applied to tests to find out which code is actually being tested and which code isn’t. Nightly Rust already supports another kind of source code coverage, commonly called gcov, which relies on debug info to map from LLVM IR to lines of source code. Instrumentation is then added in the LLVM backend during code generation to count how many times each line is run. However, since LLVM doesn’t know exactly how Rust code is structured, there’s a lot lost in the translation between Rust source and LLVM IR. Line-level granularity is sometimes too coarse, and debug info can be unreliable, especially when building in release mode. The result is coverage reports that only show an approximation of what code actually executed. Source-based code coverage instrumentation is applied by the Rust compiler, not LLVM. This instrumentation is more precise because it's being done in MIR, which holds a mapping between the original Rust source code and the control-flow graph of the program. That means things like short-circuited conditionals, closures, and match guards are all precisely counted. And since instrumentation counters are injected as regular MIR statements, the compiler can further optimize the program without affecting coverage results.

Performance Sheriff Newsletter (October 2020) – Mozilla Performance In October there were 202 alerts generated, resulting in 25 regression bugs being filed on average 4.4 days after the regressing change landed. Welcome to the second edition of the new format for the performance sheriffing newsletter! In last month’s newsletter I shared details of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested in the latest results for these you can find them summarised below, or (if you have access) you can view them in detail on our full dashboard. As sheriffing efficiency is so important to the prevention of shipping performance regressions to users, I will include these metrics in each month’s newsletter.

Using the Mach Perftest Notebook – Mozilla Performance In my previous blog post, I discussed an ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) implementation for doing local data analysis within Mozilla in a standardized way. That work provided us with a straightforward way of consuming data from various sources and standardizing it to conform to the expected structure for pre-built analysis scripts. Today, not only are we using this ETL (called PerftestETL) locally, but also in our CI system! There, we have a tool called Perfherder which ingests data created by our tests in CI so that we can build up visualizations and dashboards like Are We Fast Yet (AWFY). The big benefit that this new ETL system provides here is that it greatly simplifies the path to getting from raw data to a Perfherder-formatted datum. This lets developers ignore the data pre-processing stage which isn’t important to them. All of this is currently available in our new performance testing framework MozPerftest.

We’re Changing Our Name to Content Design – Firefox UX Hello. We’re the Firefox Content Design team. We’ve actually met before, but our name then was the Firefox Content Strategy team. Why did we change our name to Content Design, you ask? Well, for a few (good) reasons. [...] We are designers, and our material is content. Content can be words, but it can be other things, too, like layout, hierarchy, iconography, and illustration. Words are one of the foundational elements in our design toolkit — similar to color or typography for visual designers — but it’s not always written words, and words aren’t created in a vacuum. Our practice is informed by research and an understanding of the holistic user journey. The type of content, and how content appears, is something we also create in close partnership with UX designers and researchers.

Benjamin Bouvier's world – Botzilla, a multi-purpose Matrix bot tuned for Mozilla Over the last year, Mozilla has decided to shut down the IRC network and replace it with a more modern platform. To my greatest delight, the Matrix ecosystem has been selected among all the possible replacements. For those who might not know Matrix, it's a modern, decentralized protocol, using plain HTTP JSON-formatted endpoints, well-documented, and it implements both features that are common in recent messaging systems (e.g. file attachments, message edits and deletions), as well as those needed to handle large groups (e.g. moderation tools, private rooms, invite-only rooms). In this post I reflect on my personal history of writing chat bots, and then present a panel of features that the bot has, some user-facing ones, some others that embody what I esteem to be a sane, well-behaved Matrix bot. [...] It is quite common in teams to set up regular standup meetings, where everyone in the team announces what they've been working on in the last few days or week. It also strikes me as important for personal recognition, including towards management, to be able to show off (just a bit!) what you've accomplished recently, and to remember this when times are harder (see also Julia Evans' blog post on the topic). There's a Botzilla module for this. Every time someone starts a message with confession:, then everything after the colon will be saved in a database (...wait for it!). Then, all the confessions are displayed on the Histoire website, with one message feed per user. Note it is possible to send confessions privately to Botzilla (that doesn't affect the frontend though, which is open and public to all!), or in a public channel. Public channels somehow equate to team members, so channels also get their own pages on the frontend.