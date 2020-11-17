IBM/Red Hat/SUSE Leftovers
Secure your containers with SELinux | Opensource.com
When things aren't working correctly in your Linux environment, the easiest thing to do is disable Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux). Things suddenly begin to work, and you forget about it—but this is a common pitfall that means you've lost a very powerful security tool.
Threats are rising alongside the rise of containers, microservices, and distributed architecture. This is due to an old, well-known issue: velocity. The advantage of containers is that they enable you to move fast, do more, and change quickly. This means container adoption has gone off the roof, but the speed it affords also means you will encounter more issues and vulnerabilities. This happens naturally when you're doing more things faster and quicker.
How to fix Linux EFI secure-boot shim bootloop issue - Hans' hacking log — LiveJournal
How to fix the Linux EFI secure-boot shim bootloop issue seen on some systems.
Quite a few Bay- and Cherry-Trail based systems have bad firmware which completely ignores any efibootmgr set boot options. They basically completely reset the boot order doing some sort of auto-detection at boot. Some of these even will given an error about their eMMC not being bootable unless the ESP has a EFI/Microsoft/Boot/bootmgfw.efi file!
Many of these end up booting EFI/Boot/bootx64.efi unconditionally every boot. This will cause a boot loop since when Linux is installed EFI/Boot/bootx64.efi is now shim. When shim is started with a path of EFI/Boot/bootx64.efi, shim will add a new efibootmgr entry pointing to EFI/fedora/shimx64.efi and then reset. The goal of this is so that the firmware's F12 bootmenu can be used to easily switch between Windows and Linux (without chainloading which breaks bitlocker). But since these bad EFI implementations ignore efibootmgr stuff, EFI/Boot/bootx64.efi shim will run again after the reset and we have a loop.
How security and compliance automation can help achieve a more secure hybrid cloud
In hybrid cloud environments, where workloads are deployed in physical hosts, virtual machines and containers across on-premise and cloud environments, security becomes more and more complex. As a part of the AnsibleFest Virtual Experience, Lucy Kerner, a Red Hat security strategist and evangelist, and Justin Lacey, a Red Hat solution architect, led the breakout session "Implementing a secure hybrid cloud using security and compliance automation." The session highlighted a combination of Red Hat technologies that can help simplify and improve security and compliance in a hybrid cloud environment at scale using automation. Missed out on this session? We’re recapping some key points here.
Renewing my thrill at work with Ansible | Enable Sysadmin
Ansible empowered me to utilize my own technical strengths and passion to improve processes and enjoy my time.
Using Multus and DataVolume in KubeVirt - Red Hat Developer
KubeVirt is a cloud-native virtual machine management framework based on Kubernetes. KubeVirt orchestrates workloads running on virtual machines in the same way that Kubernetes does for containers. KubeVirt has many features for managing the network, storage, images, and the virtual machine itself. This article focuses on two mechanisms for configuring network and storage requirements: Multus-CNI and CDI DataVolumes. You will learn how to configure these KubeVirt features for use cases that require high performance, security, and scalability.
[...]
As a cloud-native virtual machine management framework, KubeVirt adopts cloud-native technologies alongside its own inventions. As a result, KubeVirt APIs and controllers support flexible and scalable virtual machine configurations and management that can integrate well with many technologies in the cloud-native ecosystem. This article focused on KubeVirt’s network and storage mechanisms. We look forward to sharing more exciting features in the future, including KubeVirt’s mechanisms for handling CPU, memory, and direct device access.
Addressing Modern IT Infrastructure Management with SUSE Manager and SUSE Manager for Retail
Applications hide in containers, systems hide in other systems, new configurations appear and disappear with a single mouse click, and every file is a potential threat. It is no wonder that CIOs and IT managers are looking for new tools and a new approach that will bring harmony, safety and economy to precious IT assets in changing times. Welcome to the new world of IT infrastructure management.
SUSE Manager certified on Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor
Nutanix provides a fully software-defined stack that integrates compute, virtualization, storage, networking, and security to power any application at any scale. Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor is their enterprise-ready hypervisor, offering integrated virtualization, app mobility, management, operational insights, and security.
We are very excited that SUSE Manager is now certified on Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor. As part of the Nutanix Ready Program SUSE Manager is now a recommended and trusted application. With this certification SUSE Manager can run confidently on Nutanix infrastructure.
Linux and open source: The biggest issue in 2020
For the most part, 2020 was actually pretty good for open source. Enterprise-level companies embraced open source software even further, containers and the cloud became even more crucial to both businesses and consumers, the Linux community found a larger piece of the support pie from large manufacturers like Microsoft, and distributions continued to wow. That doesn't mean the year was full of celebrations, as there were some rather cringe-worthy moments. A good number of major open source projects suffered from poorly written or out of date documentation, DockerHub started throttling image downloads, etc. There was, however, one particular issue open source faced in 2020 that will not only go down as a thorn in the side of the community for the year, but will probably haunt us moving forward.
Banana Pi quad-GbE router SBC features M.2 and five mini-PCIe slots with SIM
SinoVoip’s $750 “Banana Pi GrassRouter” is a quad-GbE router board for mobile communications that runs Linux on a dual-core -A53 MediaTek MT7622E and offers 5x mini-PCIe for 4G, M.2 for 5G, and 7x SIM slots. In Aug. 2019, SinoVoip launched a $68 Banana Pi BPI-R64 router board with 4x GbE ports, a WAN port, and dual mini-PCIe slots. As part of the company’s “BPI 4.0 server” OEM/ODM customization service, the company developed a customized multi-link fusion version of the board for a customer with more mini-PCIe and SIM card slots. This Banana Pi GrassRouter SBC is now publicly available for $750.
Mozilla and Tor: Release and Greenwashing
Programming Leftovers
