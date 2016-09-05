Linux Kernel 5.9 Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Now
Launched just two months ago, the Linux 5.9 kernel series received today its last maintenance update as version 5.9.16. The kernel is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, and users are urged to consider upgrading to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.
Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) branch, which means that it will receive support for at least a couple of years. It was released last week on December 13th and already received two maintenance updates, the latest version at the moment of writing being 5.10.2.
Since many years there are ways to display Data on the Raspberry PI by using small LCD Displays connected to the GPIO pins. Most of these small projects however use Python, an interpreted language which I dislike. There are C projects using the wiringpi library and which are inspired by Arduino versions, I have looked at this nice work by binerry which concentrates on the PCD8544 (aka known as the Nokia 3310 display!).
I studied it but wanted to use the Objective-C language which I like much more and which will enable me in the near future to leverage existing Kits. I had some doubts about speed and interoperability, so I started by "wrapping" the C functions with an Objective-C class. The proof of concept worked fine, so I went on to write more native library.
Allen Briggs was one of the earliest members of the NetBSD community, pursuing his interest in macBSD, and moving to become a NetBSD developer when the two projects merged. Allen was known for his quiet and relaxed manner, and always brought a keen wisdom with him; allied with his acute technical expertise, he was one of the most valued members of the NetBSD community.
He was a revered member of the NetBSD core team, and keenly involved in many aspects of its application; from working on ARM chips to helping architect many projects, Allen was renowned for his expertise. He was a distinguished engineer at Apple, and used his NetBSD expertise there to bring products to market.
Allen lived in Blacksburg Virginia with his wife and twin boys and was active with various community volunteer groups. His family touched the families of many other NetBSD developers and those friendships have endured beyond his passing.
We have received the following from Allen's family and decided to share it with the NetBSD community. If you can, we would ask you to consider contributing to his Memorial Scholarship.
KDE e.V. Windows Store Statistics [Ed: Windows is a waste of time for KDE; need to focus on BSD and GNU/Linux]
The end of 2020 is nigh, let’s take a look at the current statistics of all applications in the Windows Store published with the KDE e.V. account.
The Raspberry Pi is one of our most favorite devices of the 21st century. As dedicated fans, we can't help but get excited when it's used to help make a difference in the world. This project was featured in the New York Times who explained how the SBC was used to help monitor pollution in New Delhi.
From the information provided, it seems as though the Pi is used to collect data from a system of pollution monitoring devices.
The team decided to check for PM2.5 pollution particulate matter. This type of pollution is easier to detect as there are several commercial options available when it comes to sensors. Altogether, the following modules were used to collect data: AirBeam2, PurpleAir PA-II, DustTrak II 8530 and UPAS.
After writing my post about VDPAU in Debian [1] I received two great comments from anonymous people. One pointed out that I should be using VA-API (also known as VAAPI) on my Intel based Thinkpad and gave a reference to an Arch Linux Wiki page, as usual Arch Linux Wiki is awesome and I learnt a lot of great stuff there. I also found the Debian Wiki page on Hardware Video Acceleration [2] which has some good information (unfortunately I had already found all that out through more difficult methods first, I should read the Debian Wiki more often.
It seems that mplayer doesn’t suppoer VAAPI. The other comment suggested that I try the mpv fork of Mplayer which does support VAAPI but that feature is disabled by default in Debian.
I did a number of tests on playing different videos on my laptop running Debian/Buster with Intel video and my workstation running Debian/Unstable with ATI video. The first thing I noticed is that mpv was unable to use VAAPI on my laptop and that VDPAU won’t decode VP9 videos on my workstation and most 4K videos from YouTube seem to be VP9. So in most cases hardware decoding isn’t going to help me.
I grew up on the coast of Maine, where when the ocean temp hits a balmy 55°F (13°C, 286°K) everyone heads to the beach for a swim. I spent a lot of my youth “bodysurfing” in the relatively small summer curlers that crashed on the nearby beach. If you’ve been surfing, you know there’s a “sweet spot” in a wave where it does all the work for you, and it’s a thrill when you find it. Get too far behind the wave, and you’ll fall out of it and wait for the next one. Get too far ahead and the downward flow will dunk you and you’ll pop up behind the wave again.
Thinking back over the software I’ve been involved with, I think there’s a parallel story.
Sometimes software development feels like a drag; like we’re struggling to keep up or even falling behind. Maybe that’s too many great ideas and not enough people to implement them. Or maybe implementing those ideas is just so time-consuming that it’s not worth the effort. On a project with a lot of users, a losing battle with bug reports might be behind this feeling of endless struggle.
At the other end of the scale, a project can feel like summer vacation: plenty of time to work on whatever catches your fancy. Add some snazzy formatting? Sure! Refactor to use that cool new library? Don’t mind if I do! Rewrite it in Rust? Why the heck not? But at some point, reality catches up: in a business product, it turns out customers don’t pay for refactors. In an open-source project, bug reports and feature requests start to pile up, while contributors struggle with merge conflicts and navigating scores of half-finished rewrites. There’s a brief period of panic, and the project finds itself struggling to keep up once again.
Open-source file syncing and sharing software company Nextcloud has released migration apps to enable users to move from popular proprietary cloud services to a private cloud platform.
Fedora: "main" branch, COPR and osbuild-composer
The Fedora Project is the latest open-source software project working to migrate their Git repositories off using the existing default branch name of "master" and instead using "main" but for some repositories will be "rawhide" where it better aligns with the usage in Fedora Rawhide packages to their development development.
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open-source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation for how to get started.
We are happy to announce that we released osbuild-composer 26.
It now allows sharing Amazon Machine Images with another account after uploading. This is useful when you run osbuild-composer for others: they don’t need to pass AWS secrects to your instance, but only an account id.
The composer API gained support for dnf’s mirrorlist and metalink URLs, making building from official Fedora repositories easier.
It also contains many updates to the RHEL 8.4 images we introduced in the last release, as well as bug fixes and stability improvements.
This week’s task has an interesting solution in Raku. So, here’s the task:
You are given two strings $A and $B. Write a script to check if the given strings are Isomorphic. Print 1 if they are otherwise 0.
So, we need to compute the difference between the codes of the corresponding characters from both strings, and those differences have to be the same for every character.
Let’s be serious. After all, we’re grown up people and know the full truth about Santa: he is a showman, and he is a top manager of Santa’s family business. No one knows his exact position, because we must not forget about Mrs.Santa whose share in running the company is at least equal. The position is not relevant to our story anyway. What is important though is that running such a huge venture requires a lot of skills. Not to mention that the venture itself is also a tremendous show on its own, as one can find out from documentaries like The Santa Clause and many other filmed over the last several decades of human history.
What would be the hardest part of running The North Pole Inc.? Logistics? Yeah, but with all the magic of the sleds, and the reindeers, and the Christmas night this task is not that hard to be done. Manufacturing? This task has been delegated to small outsourcing companies like Lego, Nintendo, and dozens others across the globe.
What else remains? The employees. Elves. And, gosh!, have you ever tried to organize them? Don’t even think of trying unless you have a backup in form of a padded room served by polite personnel with reliable supply of pills where you’d be spending your scarce vacation days. It’s an inhumane task because when one puts together thousands, if not millions, as some estimations tell, of ambitious stage stars (no elf would ever consider himself as a second-plane actor!), each charged with energy amount more appropriate to a small nuclear reactor… You know…
My last simple Christmas wish turned out to be quite complex. Testing an idea in actual code can reveal much of the problems that arise from changing CORE concepts. Luckily, we can tweak many things in Raku without changing code in Rakudo. One thing that always bugged me are Mixins of compound types. When mixing in a value, this value will be exposed by a method with the same name as the values’ type object name.
Software has become a critical factor of our economy. Manufacturing companies must start to think and act software-centric to survive. In this interview, software pioneer Matthias Kalle Dalheimer explains why conventional companies run the risk of becoming commoditized and how they can get ahead of the competition. What are the corner stones of a real modern software strategy? What can the “old economy” learn from the software industry (and vice versa)?
JavaScript is still one of the most widely used programming languages. How has it been able to continue its popularity, and where will it be 25 years from now?
It’s hard to generalize which programming languages will define the future of programming, but at least these five programming languages are promising faster, secure, and efficient coding that’ll surely help developers increase their productivity levels. Some of the classic languages are here to stay forever, but the new updates make them look new.
A computation is any type of calculation that follows a well-defined algorithm. An expression is a sequence of operators and operands that specifies a computation. In other words, an expression is an identifier or a literal, or a sequence of both, joined by operators.
In programming, an expression can result in a value and/or cause some happening. When it results in a value, the expression is a glvalue, rvalue, lvalue, xvalue, or prvalue. Each of these categories is a set of expressions. Each set has a definition and particular situations where its meaning prevails, differentiating it from another set. Each set is called a value category.
Revealed earlier this year was the Arm Straight Line Speculation (SLS) vulnerability. SLS was a Google discovery for modern ARMv8 CPUs where speculative execution past unconditional changes in control flow could lead to information disclosure via side-channel analysis. Arm recommended compiler-based mitigations to insert speculation barriers after vulnerable instructions, which GCC and LLVM began adding opt-in protections right away. This weekend some additional SLS functionality was added for LLVM.
Today we have to solve arithmetic homework problems, from a bizarro parallel universe where there is no precedence of operators. We get an input file with homework problems that look like 1 + 2 * 3 + 4 * 5 + 6 to which the answer is not 33 as you might expect, but 71 because in the absence of parentheses you just do all the operations from left to right.
I have in the past had to build a parser for (normal) arithmetic expressions, so in theory I should know how to do this. However, reading the Faster than Lime posts, I have seen that the author is often using a Rust parser generator package called PEG for the problems where I used scan_fmt!(), and it looks quite easy to use. So I decide to use PEG as well to generate this parser.
