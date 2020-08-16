Flowblade 2.8 Released with Customizable Panels Layout, Middlebar
Flowblade, a multi-track non-linear video editor Linux, released new major 2.8 version today with focused on making the app more configurable.
For 1680 x 1050 and higher screen resolution, now you can change the panels layout by moving panels to different positions using View->Panel Placement submenu.
