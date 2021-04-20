If you’re an admin who’s been tasked with installing Ubuntu Server to your data center, you’ll quickly realize how easy it is to deploy this enterprise-ready platform. The operating system itself is incredibly easy to install and will take you maybe 10 minutes tops. After the initial deployment is complete, however, the real work begins. It is at this point your Linux skills might be tested.

Fortunately, they don’t have to, as we have a handy checklist, from TechRepublic Premium, for you to use to ensure your Ubuntu Server deployment not only runs well but is secured before you start installing the necessary applications, services, and connect the server to your network.