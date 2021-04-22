openSUSE Leap 15.3 Expands with armv7
Developers of the openSUSE community are looking to utilize armv7l efforts in the context of openSUSE Step to evolve how openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise are developed together.
The Step effort was announced in February to open up and expand architecture enablement for future SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) releases.
Step is a community effort to rebuild SLE from the released sources packages in the openSUSE instance of the Open Build Service (OBS) with the intention to stay as compatible as possible with SLE. Just recently the project established armv7l in OBS as a Leap port.
