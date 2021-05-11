Makhber: An Open-source data visualization and analysis package
Makhber is a lightweight open-source multi-platform data analysis, visualization and plotting application. It works smoothly on Windows, Linux (Tested on Solus OS, Ubuntu and Zorin Linux) and macOS.
It is created "Mehdi Chinoune" a developer from Algeria. Although the product is fairly new and in active development, Mehdi took time and effort to create a production-ready package for Linux, Windows and macOS.
The app uses C++ and Python which explains the lighting speed performance and experience.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 505 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler
The latest work happening on AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) front is a new release of AOMP, their LLVM Clang downstream focused on carrying the latest patches around Radeon OpenMP offloading support. AOMP 13.0-3 is based on an early snapshot of the LLVM/Clang 13.0 Git state as of April while adding in a lot of AMD's own patches that haven't yet had the time to go through the processes to be upstreamed. Also: OnLogic Introduces New AMD Ryzen Powered Industrial Grade Mini-ITX Thin Client
Security Leftovers
Makhber: An Open-source data visualization and analysis package
Makhber is a lightweight open-source multi-platform data analysis, visualization and plotting application. It works smoothly on Windows, Linux (Tested on Solus OS, Ubuntu and Zorin Linux) and macOS. It is created "Mehdi Chinoune" a developer from Algeria. Although the product is fairly new and in active development, Mehdi took time and effort to create a production-ready package for Linux, Windows and macOS. The app uses C++ and Python which explains the lighting speed performance and experience.
Hardware Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago