Cockpit 248
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Also: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.2.23 Released
Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, mintCast, Coder Radio and More
This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down
Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software
Tor Browser 10.5 and Google’s unfair performance advantage in Chrome
