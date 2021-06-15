Linux 5.13 kernel release: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202 LTSM proposed: https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app: http://mixxx.org/ Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds: https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922 Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released: https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10 Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop: https://system76.com/pop SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released: https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30 Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update: https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/ AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64: https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html Qutebrowser 2.3 released: https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released: http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

This Nixie tube clock keeps the time and the cost down Nixie tubes are a great throwback to an era before the advent of LED and LCD screens; however, they often require expensive components or complex programming to operate. This challenge is what inspired Doug Domke to come up with his own solution that only costs $110. His design incorporates the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010, which has a powerful processor, ample amounts of storage, and WiFi connectivity along with a real-time clock. [...] After using the network time protocol (NTP) via the RTCZero library to set the time with incredible precision, Domke went about testing his project. As can be seen from his video below, the Nixie tube clock works great within its custom enclosure, and it will be exciting to see what new features will be added in the future. To read more about how this device was created, check out Domke’s write-up here. Also: 15.6-inch Panel PC supports Intel Comet Lake socketed processors - CNX Software