Weekly News Roundups
-
In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.
-
Welcome to this week's Linux weekly roundup. We had a peaceful week in the world of Linux releases with Garuda Linux 210720 and Bluestar Linux 5.13.4.
today's howtos
-
The new upcoming release of Debian 11 codenamed Bullseye is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2021. The upgrade that has been in testing for the past few years brings updates to many well-known packages such as LibreOffice being upgraded to version 7.0, GNUcash is upgraded to 4.4 and the introduction of new driverless scanning and printing amongst a range of many new features.
-
Originally created by Silicon Graphics, the XFS file system is a robust and high-performance journaling filesystem that was first included in the Linux kernel in 2001. Since then, the popularity of the filesystem has grown exponentially, and by 2014, the XFS filesystem found its way into major Linux distributions. As a matter of fact, XFS is the default filesystem in Red Hat- based distributions such as RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux. The filesystem works incredibly well with huge files and is popularly known for its speed and robustness.
As robust as the XFS filesystem is, it is not immune to suffering filesystem corruption. Common causes of filesystem errors or corruption include un-procedural or ungraceful shutdowns, NFS write errors, sudden power outages and hardware failure such as bad blocks on the drive. Corruption of the filesystem can cause grave problems such as corruption of regular files and can even render your system unable to boot when boot files are affected.
A few tools are useful in checking filesystem errors. One of them is the fsck command (Filesystem Check). The fsck system utility tool verifies the overall health of a filesystem. It checks the filesystem for potential and existing errors and repairs them alongside generating a report. The fsck command comes pre-installled in most Linux distributions and no installation is required. Another useful system utility used for rectifying errors in a filesystem is the xfs_repair utility. The utility is highly scalable and is tailored to scan and repair huge filesystems with several inodes with the highest possible efficiency.
In this guide, we walk you through how to repair corrupted XFS filesystem using the xfs_repair utility.
-
While working with the databases, many times you may need to rename a database. For security purposes, MySQL had dropped the direct command to rename a database from MySQL 5.1.23. So there is no direct command to the T-SQL statement available for renaming a database in MySQL server.
You can follow one of the below instructions to rename a MySQL database with the help of cPanel, phpMyAdmin, or command line as per the availability. After renaming the database, remember that you need to reconfigure the permission on the new database for the users.
In this tutorial, you will find three methods to rename a MySQL database.
-
A recursive acronym for PHP HyperText Preprocessor, PHP is an open-source and widely used server-side scripting language for developing static and dynamic websites. It is the core of most blogging systems such as WordPress, Drupal, Magento, and business platforms such as Akaunting.
PHP 7.x came into the picture in 2015 with the release of PHP 7.0.0. This has seen the release of several versions since then.
At the time of writing this tutorial, the only supported release is PHP 7.4 in the 7 series. The latest PHP 8 comes with tons of new features, functions, and deprecations as compared to PHP 7.
-
Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library. It is generally used as the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements.
This Week In Tok: Days Of Work, Seconds Of Experience
Tok now has TWO new completely revamped upload dialogues: one for desktop, and one for mobile. Despite how much of the app is spent using stuff that isn't the upload dialogues, the upload dialogues took a LOT of time and work to get implemented correctly.
The mobile dialogue makes it convenient to browse through your most recent photos, videos, music, and files to share them with your friends.
Is Linux Now a Viable Platform for Gaming?
If you’re a PC gamer, then chances are you almost certainly run Windows as your operating system. Microsoft’s OS dominates the market, as it has done for more than 30 years. According to statcounter, Windows enjoys a 73.54% market share compared to Apple’s OS X’s share of just 15.87%.
Holding three-quarters of the market makes developing software for Windows a much more attractive prospect for programmers, as it means that they have the chance to sell their applications to a much larger group of people.
This is the reason why gaming on Linux, an operating system that currently holds a market share of just 2.38%, has been a difficult task for most players.
However, in more recent years, general support for Linux has been improving among developers. This is partly thanks to a slow but steady rise in uptake of the OS, but it is held back by a lack of support for major applications like Adobe’s Creative Cloud. This is a classic example of a chicken and egg scenario, with developers unwilling to create applications for a platform with no users and no users willing to switch to an operating system that won’t let them use their favourite programs.
