Devices: Arduino and More
Self Contained, Cloud Connected Home Monitoring Module
Home monitoring is a big part of home automation, but it’s often overshadowed. Our attention tends to get hijacked by cool projects that perform physical actions. Whether it’s turning the lights on, changing their color, running a robot vacuum cleaner, pulling on the blinds or watering the garden. All these actions are very cool and very visible. Which makes it easy to ignore the background tasks that are the backbone of great home automation.
YouTuber and robotics maker RootSaid has been giving this a lot of thought. He’s put together an excellent tutorial on creating a self contained, real-time home monitoring module. It’s built around the excellent Nano RP2040 Connect, and sends everything to Arduino Cloud.
MiniLink IIoT Node - An Arduino compatible RS485 to LoRaWAN node with wireless expansion - CNX Software
Designed by Thailand-based Saijai Tech, MiniLink IIoT Node is an Arduino compatible board based on either an ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth SoC or an unnamed Microchip Cortex-M0+ microcontroller designed for Smart Agriculture or industrial applications (e.g. PLC controllers).
The board includes an RS485 interface for sensors or actuators, an ACER-branded LoRa module, and expansion headers to add an extra wireless module with either LoRa PtP (P2P, Point-to-Point), NB-IoT, or 3G/4G LTE & GNSS, and some of those add an extra RS485 port.
Elkhart Lake net appliance offers quad GbE, SFP, and wireless links
Aaeon’s “FWS-2280” network appliance supplies Intel’s Elkhart Lake with up to 32GB DDR4, 4x GbE, SFP, SATA, and mSATA plus 2x mini-PCIe and optional M.2 for simultaneous wireless connections.
Aaeon announced the first network appliance we have seen equipped with Intel’s 10nm fabricated, up to quad-core Elkhart Lake (Atom x6000E, etc.) processors. The FWS-2280 follows earlier Aaeon desktop net appliances including the FWS-2365, FWS-2360, and FWS-7360, all of which run on the up to 16-core Atom C3000 (“Denverton”) platform.
Module and dev kit debut NXP's tiny new 16-core LX2162A
SolidRun’s 58 x 48mm “LX2162A SOM” runs Linux on NXP’s new 16-core, Cortex-A72 based LX2162A and offers 12x SerDes lanes for up to 4x 25GbE or up to 8x PCIe Gen3. A “ClearFog LX2162A” dev kit is also on the way.
SolidRun has posted a product page for a compute module built around NXP’s new 16nm fabricated, 23 x 23mm Layerscape LX2162A networking SoC, which is a quarter the size of the similarly 16-core Cortex-A72 based LS2160A. The new LX2162A SOM is in turn a quarter of the size of SolidRun’s earlier, LS2160A-based CEx7 LX2160A COM Express Type 7 module, which powers its HoneyComb LX2K Mini-ITX board. The upcoming ClearFog LX2162A dev kit for the LX2162A SOM is half the size of Mini-ITX (see farther below).
12 Best Open Source Self-Hosted Cloud Accounting and Invoicing Solutions
From the abacus to written ledgers to adding machines and calculators, people have been using accounting tools for centuries. Most businesses start off by relying on spreadsheets to manage the books, and many continue to use spreadsheets, even as the business grows and becomes more complex. The result is disparate data spread across multiple spreadsheets that are often out of date or present conflicting numbers.
Debian: EasyOS/OpenEmbedded and Unpaid Bills
Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results
We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great. Let me first start with a disclaimer. There’s a reason Vulkan isn’t enabled for the masses: it’s not ready yet. We’re seeing a large performance drop comparing a game running in and outside of Crostini. This new graphics pass-through driver, code-named Venus, was only merged upstream a few months ago and is truly revolutionary. There could be lots of patches behind closed doors at Google that we don’t know about. We only have what is publicly available to us.
NetBSD wifi project status update
