Audiocasts/Shows: Security, This Week in Linux, WordPress Briefing, Q4OS 4.6, LearnLinuxTV, Linux in the Ham Shack Josh Bressers: Episode 291 – Everyone sucks at vulnerability disclosure Josh and Kurt talk about recent events around Apple and Microsoft disclosing security vulnerabilities. Microsoft usually does a good job, but Apple has a long history of not having a great bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure policy. None of this is simple, but hopefully you’ll have some fun and learn a bit about the whole vulnerability disclosure process.

This Week in Linux 170: Steam Deck, Fedora 35, OBS Studio, Flatpaks, 25 Years of KDE On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got news for the Steam Deck, Steam Next Fest, Steam Proton. Then we’ve got KDE news for KDE Plasma 5.23, Plasma 5.24, Kdenlive, Kalendar & more. Then we’ll take a look at some Distro news with Alma Linux, Q4OS 4.6 and a bunch of Fedora news such as Fedora 35 Beta, Fedora Kinoite & Nest with Fedora. Later in the show, we’ll talk about PipeWire and why it’s awesome as well as the latest release of OBS Studio and some updates for Flatpak. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

WP Briefing: Episode 17: WordPressing Your Way to Digital Literacy In episode 17 of the WordPress Briefing, Josepha Haden Chomphosy reflects on her WordCamp US keynote and digs into how participating in open source projects can help you learn 21st Century Skills.

Linux overview | Q4OS 4.6 - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Q4OS 4.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.

I quit my Job! OMG! - Invidious I'm so happy to let you guys know about a very special development with LearnLinuxTV, that it's going to be my only job going forward. It's been a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it's here and I'm very excited!

LHS Episode #433: Mind the Spark Gap Hello and welcome to the 433rd installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss several topics including RaDAR, communicating across the Atlantic in the early days of radio, taxing open-source satellites, open source and Azure, the latest release of WSJT-X and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Release After a year and a half lull in development has been , the published release of the desktop environment Lumina 1.6.1 , developed after the termination of TrueOS development within the project Trident (Void Linux desktop distribution). The environment components are written using the Qt5 library (without using QML). Lumina takes a classic approach to organizing user environments. It includes a desktop, an application bar, a session manager, an application menu, a system for configuring environment settings, a task manager, a system tray, a virtual desktop system. The project code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the BSD license. Fluxbox is used as a window manager. The project is also developing its own file manager Insight, which has such capabilities as support for tabs for working with multiple directories at the same time, accumulation of links to selected directories in the bookmarks section, the presence of a built-in multimedia player and a photo viewer with support for slideshows, tools for managing ZFS snapshots, support for connecting external plug-in handlers.

Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Released With Theme Improvements While Bigger Improvements Planned - Phoronix The Lumina Desktop Environment as the BSD-3 licensed desktop originally spearheaded for TrueOS/PC-BSD but found supported as well by other BSDs and Linux distributions is out with a rare new release. Lumina Desktop 1.6 as the last major release came back in January 2020 while this weekend brought Lumina Desktop 1.6.1. Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is a very minor update with various bug fixes plus also incorporating downstream theme work to the desktop.