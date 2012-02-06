RHEL Clones: CentOS Latest and AlmaLinux Foundation
-
CentOS Kmods SIG Working On exFAT, WireGuard Additions
Created this year has been the CentOS Kmods special interest group for dealing with deprecated device support and out-of-tree modules. This Kmods SIG has begun crafting their initial set of extra kernel modules for use on CentOS.
The CentOS Kmods SIG published their quarterly report today about their activities maintaining and packaging extra kernel modules for CentOS Stream.
-
What AlmaLinux Foundation Membership Means for You
Hello Community. Today we announced that membership in the AlmaLinux Foundation is now open to everyone (It's 100% Free). First of all, many are probably asking what is this? Second, who cares? I wanted to take a few brief moments to share some insight, some feelings and hopefully explain why this is so important.
When CentOS was initially founded by Lance Davis in 2004 no one really knew how fundamentally important it would grow to become in the Linux ecosystem--as a concept, as a distribution and really as a lynchpin of the modern internet. The concept of a community-driven OS, which drew upon an enterprise grade base made freely and widely available was a real novelty. As far as the technical aspect, the "entOS" part of CentOS, it has been resoundingly successful.
However, the "C" part of CentOS, Community, got lost somewhere along the way. If the plan was to ensure that it would always be in the hands of the community, the contributors and the people, to own and to control, CentOS never really managed to fulfill that ultimate purpose of community ownership.
CentOS has never been an organization with its own standing, it was always a loose collective of people. Throughout its history (which is a topic for another time) it has been wheeled and dealed, held hostage, transferred, fought about, bought and sold from one party to the next, ultimately landing at Red Hat. They own the Intellectual Property behind CentOS and are free and able to take it in whatever direction they want, as we have seen.
-
AlmaLinux Foundation opens membership
The AlmaLinux Foundation has opened membership to everyone.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 523 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google, FSFE & Child labor
FSFE, one of Google's mouthpieces in the free software world, has announced a dubious competition called Youth Hacking 4 Freedom. The target audience is between 14 and 18 years of age. Participants compete by working for free. There are numerous cases where people completed work for Google Summer of Code and they were not paid yet the rules for YH4F are even worse and the victims are younger. Google Code-In was a similar program targetting teenagers between 13 and 17 years. Google gave the child laborers t-shirts and certificates in lieu of payment. It looks like ethical concerns may have been a factor in Google's decision to mothball the Google Code-In last year. Yet a program that is even more demanding has appeared in a Google proxy organization, the FSFE. A recent news story gives various examples of Google trying to obfuscate controversial employment practices. Child labor crosses a red line.
Life's better together when you avoid Windows 11
October 5 marks the official release of Windows 11, a new version of the operating system that doesn't do anything at all to counteract Windows' long history of depriving users of freedom and digital autonomy. While we might have been encouraged by Microsoft's vague, aspirational slogans about community and togetherness, Windows 11 takes important steps in the wrong direction when it comes to user freedom. Microsoft claims that "life's better together" in their advertising for this latest Windows version, but when it comes to technology, there is no surer way of keeping users divided and powerless than nonfree software. Developing nonfree software is an inherently antisocial act, for it is intentionally choosing to create an unjust power structure, in which a developer knowingly keeps users powerless and dependent by withholding information. Increasingly, this involves not only withholding the source code itself, but even basic information on how the software works: what it's really doing, what it's collecting, and how often it's snitching on users. "Snitching" may sound dramatic, but Windows 11 will now require a Microsoft account to be connected to every user account, granting them the ability to correlate user behavior with one's personal identity. Even those who think they have nothing to hide should be wary of sharing potentially all of their computing activity with any company, much less one with a track record of abuse like Microsoft.
Qubes OS Intro on the Librem 14
With Qubes OS now fully supported on the Librem 14 and Librem Mini, we thought it was time for a rundown of how containerization in Qubes OS makes it perhaps the most secure software design to date. Your data can be kept safe and locked away from most dangers by being in a separate VM. This video will show you how Qubes OS can bring extra security to your Librem 14 or Mini. Want to learn more? Check out what Kyle Rankin has to say on the subject or dig into the docs. Want Qubes OS? Select it at checkout when you buy a Librem 14, Mini or download the Librem 14 OEM installer here.
RHEL Clones: CentOS Latest and AlmaLinux Foundation
CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux Becomes a Membership-Centered
CentOS Replacement AlmaLinux Becomes a Membership-Centered Project