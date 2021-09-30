Hardware/Devices: Gameboy, Arduino, and More
-
Cramming A DS Inside A Gameboy | Hackaday
Many holiday recipes and console hacks share a common theme: cramming a thing inside another thing. Whether it’s turducken or a Nintendo DS inside a Gameboy, the result is always unexpected. The chassis for this mod is a humble Gameboy color with a Gameboy SP screen tackled on the top to serve as the secondary display. Unfortunately, this mod lost touch screen functionality, limiting some of the games you can play.
[TheRetroFuture] received the custom handheld from [GameboyCustom], which was somewhat damaged in shipping. The original screw mounts had to be removed and the case glued back together to fit the DS motherboard. So for [TheRetroFuture] to get inside to start troubleshooting involved a razor blade and patience. Testing various points and swapping components got [TheRetroFuture] closer to the root problems. The fix ended up being a few wires that came loose during shipping. Finally, after reseating a display connection and some careful soldering, it booted and started playing games.
-
NTP, Rust, And Arduino Make A Phenomenal Frequency Counter | Hackaday
Making a microcontroller perform as a frequency counter is a relatively straightforward task involving the measurement of the time period during which a number of pulses are counted. The maximum frequency is however limited to a fraction of the microcontroller’s clock speed and the accuracy of the resulting instrument depends on that of the clock crystal so it will hardly result in the best of frequency counters. It’s something [FrankBuss] has approached with an Arduino-based counter that offloads the timing question to a host PC, and thus claims atomic accuracy due to its clock being tied to a master source via NTP. The Rust code PC-side provides continuous readings whose accuracy increases the longer it is left counting the source. The example shown reaches 20 parts per billion after several hours reading a 1 MHz source.
-
Tiger Lake-U module offers quad displays and PCIe Gen4
Aaeon’s “COM-TGUC6” Compact Type 6 module runs on an 11th Gen ULP “E” and “GRE” processors with up to 32GB DDR4, quad display support, 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, PCIe Gen3 x5, and PCIe Gen4 x4.
Aaeon has launched its COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which it teased over a year ago. The module joins other Tiger Lake ULP3 (Tiger Lake-U) based Compact Type 6 entries including Adlink’s cExpress-TL, Kontron’s COMe-cTL6, Portwell’s PCOM-B656VGL, and Congatec’s Conga-TC570 and more industrial Conga-TC570r.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 578 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel and Graphics: NVMe, Universal Scalable Firmware, Mesa, and Zink
Mesa 21.3 Graphics Stack Is Here with Zink, RADV, and Panfrost Improvements
Mesa 21.3 is here three and a half months after Mesa 21.2 to further improve Linux’s number one graphics stack. It brings many great improvements, starting with official OpenGL ES 3.1 compliance for Collabora’s Panfrost driver, threaded shader compilation for the Iris driver, OpenGL ES 3.2 support for the Zink driver, and support for AV1 videos for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API ).
Security Leftovers
Sam Thursfield: Status update, November 2021
I am impressed with the well-deserved rise of Sourcehut, a minimalist and open source alternative to Github and Gitlab. I like their unbiased performance comparison with other JavaScript-heavy Git forges. I am impressed by their substantial contributions to Free Software. And I like that the main developers, Drew DeVault and Simon Ser, both post monthly status update blog posts on their respective blogs.
Recent comments
49 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago