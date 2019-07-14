today's leftovers
-
What is Clear Linux? — Most Powerful Operating System in 2022
The most powerful Operating and Best Kept Secret of 2021. There is a new kid on the block, Clear Linux by Intel.
-
This Portal fan brought Wheatley to life as his own personal assistant [ed: This is a listening device of (or for) Amazon]
The video game Portal 2 is widely regarded as a classic that introduced players to several memorable characters, including one of the main protagonists-turned-antagonists, Wheatley. This anthropomorphized personal assistance robot was able to move, speak, and listen/respond to speech from a user, which is exactly what Steve Turner was trying to recreate when he built his own version of Wheatley. His animatronic device starts by waking up, and from there it selects a folder of audio files to play at random. Additionally, its AI-powered interactivity is provided by an Amazon Echo Dot via Alexa and the Arduino Cloud.
-
Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.230
-
Digital world seen moving into 'authoritarian space' | Reuters
From blocking websites to forcing companies to share user data, governments – including democracies – are increasingly resorting to "authoritarian" methods to control the internet, tech experts warned on Thursday.
Governments like China and Russia are blocking social media content, requiring firms to submit to data surveillance, and silencing journalists and activists online, panelists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference.
"The digital world is increasingly moving into an authoritarian space," said Alina Polyakova, head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a U.S.-based think-tank.
-
Web trust dies in darkness: Hidden Certificate Authorities undermine public crypto infrastructure
Security researchers have checked the web's public key infrastructure and have measured a long-known but little-analyzed security threat: hidden root Certificate Authorities.
Certificate Authorities, or CAs, vouch for the digital certificates we use to establish trust online. You can be reasonably confident that your bank website is actually your bank website when it presents your browser with an end-user or leaf certificate that's linked through a chain of trust to an intermediate certificate and ultimately the X.509 root certificate of a trusted CA.
Each browser relies on a trust store consisting of a hundred or so root certificates that belong to a smaller set of organizations. Mozilla's CA Certificate List for example currently has 151 certs representing 53 organizations.
Some of the more well-known CAs in the US include IdenTrust, DigiCert, Sectigo, and Let's Encrypt.
-
From Myanmar to Sudan, autocratic regimes have weaponised internet shutdowns. Time to fight back.
Internet censorship is nearly as old as the internet itself. While much of the theorizing about the early internet viewed it as a free and open space for the exchange of new ideas, a number of governments had different ideas about its potential.
While China is well-known for its sophisticated internet censorship apparatus, several governments across the Middle East and North Africa — including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Syria—were early adopters of certain censorship tactics such as keyword filtering and DNS tampering. Similar to China, these countries targeted a range of content, including sites that offered information about human rights violations, sex, and certain religions, as well as those that encouraged political opposition.
But in recent years, governments have taken the more decidedly extreme tactic of cutting off internet access entirely, depriving their citizens of a lifeline to the world...and each other, a tactic that Human Rights Watch has rightly called "collective punishment."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 83 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft Keeps Clobbering and Attacking Firefox and Mozilla
Emmanuele Bassi: Fair Weather Friends
Today I released libgweather-3.90.0, the first developers snapshot of GWeather 4... Also: Felix Häcker: #19 Updated Calculations
Videos: KDE, Pi Servers, and Emacs
Linux-on-NXP boards from Kontron and SolidRun gain Arm SystemReady compliance
Kontron and SolidRun have each announced several NXP-based embedded products that have achieved Arm SystemReady certification for interoperable Linux stacks and boot systems. Following Arm’s formal announcement of its Arm SystemReady initiative in Oct. 2020, support for the interoperability program has begun to accelerate. Yesterday, Kontron announced three embedded Linux products based on NXP processors that have received Arm SystemReady certification for standardized firmware and hardware running on Arm-based CPUs. The products include its pITX-iMX8M Pico-ITX SBC and sandwich-style BL i.MX8M Mini, as well as a new KBox A-203-LS networking box with an NXP LS1028A.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago